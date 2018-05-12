Alonso gets new turbo for Spanish GP

Fernando Alonso has taken his first new engine component of the season after McLaren changed the turbocharger on his Renault Formula 1 engine ahead of Spanish Grand Prix qualifying.

Alonso moves onto the second of three allowed turbos over the course of the year, with 17 grands prix remaining.

McLaren's engine supplier Renault has an upgrade planned for round seven in Canada, when a change of component would have been more logical.

That means Alonso could have to use third and final penalty-free turbo change for that race if it is part of a wider upgrade.

Alonso joins Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in taking a new turbocharger at Barcelona.

Raikkonen also has a new internal combustion engine and MGU-H as a "precaution" after a problem in Friday practice.