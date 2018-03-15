Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Special feature

Why Alonso's first title winner should be an all-time great

0 shares
Why Alonso's first title winner should be an all-time great
Get alerts
15/03/2018 11:19

Renault's R25 was the first title-winning car in 14 years not designed by Adrian Newey or Rory Byrne. Why is it still not recognised as a classic F1 car? By Damien Smith

The car that finally prised Michael Schumacher and Ferrari's five-year grip from the throat of Formula 1; the car that delivered Renault its first title as a full-blooded constructor; the car that made Fernando Alonso the youngest ever world champion; and remarkably, the first title winner since 1991 not designed by either Adrian Newey or Rory Byrne.

Yet the Renault R25 that set these landmark records wasn't even considered by many as the best car of 2005, never mind an F1 great. Surprising? In the context of Alonso's ever increasing standing within grand prix history, it should be. After all, the R25 represents exactly half of his world title-winning tally, from a career that has promised so much more than 'only' two championships.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Yamaha still can't reverse its sudden MotoGP slump News Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha still can't reverse its sudden MotoGP slump

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

To the Formula 1 main page