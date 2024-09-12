Alonso fears he 'doesn't have time' to benefit from Newey's influence

Fernando Alonso says he played a role in trying to convince Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin, though he admits he might run out of time to benefit from his work.

After months of speculation, Aston Martin announced on Tuesday it had signed Newey to work on its 2026 car project from March 2025 onwards, with Newey set to leave Red Bull after finishing off his RB17 hypercar project.

Several teams, including Ferrari, had been actively chasing Newey's signature once the 65-year-old signalled his intention to leave Red Bull at the end of April.

Alonso has also admitted to trying to persuade the designer, having harboured a long-term wish to work with him. But with the Spaniard's driving career unclear beyond the 2026 season, he knows he might not have much time to enjoy the fruits of Newey's labour.

When he announced his Aston Martin contract extension in April, Alonso said he was committed to driving for the team in 2025 and 2026, but would move to an ambassadorial role once his F1 driving days were over.

"It has been a positive week for the team with the announcement and he's a great addition to the team," Alonso said. "For me, what I think is that the Aston Martin team is the team of the future, in a way.

"We have quite good things coming in the next few months in the team. Step by step, we have all to have that first race win and hopefully fighting for championships in the future.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I'm aware that this takes time and I don't have that time, in a way. But I'm relaxed and I'm enjoying the journey."

Alonso said he had a chat with Newey over the Monaco Historic Grand Prix weekend, where the design legend raced a 1968 Lotus 49B.

"I texted him, for sure, like everybody did probably, that wanted to work with him," he explained his role in convincing Newey to join.

"I saw him also at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix and we spent half an hour chatting as well.

"We all tried to persuade him and I think ultimately Lawrence and his vision, the new factory and what Aston Martin wants for the future, together with Honda as well, were probably key factors listening to what Adrian said."

When asked to clarify his own driving future, the 2005 and 2006 F1 world champion said: "I will be driving in 2026. After 2026 I will be driving...or in Formula 1 or in other series.

"If I'm not driving in Formula 1, I will be in the Aston Martin team, somehow. So I will enjoy that bright future, hopefully."

When team boss Mike Krack was asked whether or not Newey's arrival would change Alonso's plans, he joked the Spaniard was so fired up he offered to pay a part of Newey's wages.

Aston Martin F1 team drivers and management at Newey's unveiling Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"It is clear Fernando has a long future in this team and he was all excited about it. On Tuesday he was even saying that he will pay some of his wages to pay Adrian," Krack jested. "There was a talk about 10%, 20%, so, I will find out later today how much it really is.

"But you can really see the huge respect that these two people have for each other and I think they want to achieve something.

"For Adrian, he wanted always to work with someone like Fernando, and vice versa."