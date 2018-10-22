Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell

shares
comments
Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
1h ago

Fernando Alonso could trial a new driver’s-eye-view style of onboard camera before the end of the season as part of his Formula 1 farewell.

F1 is developing several different onboard camera ideas and wants to introduce a shot that gives viewers a better view of what drivers can see from their crash helmets.

These developments are ongoing but include the possibility of two-time world champion Alonso, who is leaving F1 at the end of the season, trialling a new camera before the end of the season.

Alonso’s crash helmet supplier Bell has an option where the camera would be placed on the side of the helmet, level with the driver’s eyeline.

Discussions have already taken place about using Alonso to experiment with an onboard camera and Bell was keen to do something last weekend in the United States.

Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

However, it is understood that this was deemed too soon.

“We were thinking to test the camera together with Bell and FOM but at the end it didn’t happen this weekend,” said Alonso.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen in the next weekends. It will be good to experiment.

“Maybe for the last race or something it would be a nice memory to have.”

Ensuring the output of the camera is broadcast-quality is an important factor but F1 views safety as the key parameter and there are steps it must go through if a camera is used that would interfere with the helmet itself.

While Bell’s camera would be mounted outside, F1 is understood to be working on other designs that include one that would be embedded in the internal padding of the helmet to the side of the driver’s head and level with their eyeline.

Anything that involves potentially altering the internals of the helmet needs to be greenlit by the helmet manufacturer but crucially the FIA, which is responsible for homologating designs.

Next Formula 1 article
Renault rivals frustrated by Sainz penalty

Previous article

Renault rivals frustrated by Sainz penalty
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell

1h ago
Ferrari took Article
Formula 1

Ferrari took "too long" to realise update errors, says Vettel

Hamilton gave Verstappen Article
Formula 1

Hamilton gave Verstappen "way too much space"

Latest videos
Starting grid for United States GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for United States GP

Oct 21, 2018
Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes 04:34
Formula 1

Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes

Oct 18, 2018

News in depth
Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell
Formula 1

Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell

Renault rivals frustrated by Sainz penalty
Formula 1

Renault rivals frustrated by Sainz penalty

Ferrari took
Formula 1

Ferrari took "too long" to realise update errors, says Vettel

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.