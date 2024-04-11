All Series
Formula 1

Alonso commits to Aston Martin with new F1 deal

Aston Martin has announced Fernando Alonso is staying at the Formula 1 team on a fresh multi-year deal.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:

On Thursday afternoon, Aston Martin ended speculation about the two-time world champion's future with the team by announcing a multi-year contract extension for the Spaniard, tying him to the Silverstone outfit until the end of 2026.

Alonso's contract was up for renewal this year, which prompted extensive speculation about the 42-year-old's future as top teams Red Bull and Mercedes also have seats up for grabs amid a wildly open driver market.

Alonso's domino is now the first to fall, with the Spaniard convinced by the Lawrence Stroll team to stay on for 2025.

"Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news," said team boss Mike Krack.

"We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

"We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.

"Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force.

"This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

Significantly, the new deal means Alonso will stay with Aston Martin into the all-new technical regulations for 2026, when Aston Martin will become a Honda works partner.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

It suggests Alonso's troubled past with the Japanese manufacturer during their McLaren days is water under the bridge.

"This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda," Krack added.

"We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

In recent weeks Alonso had already hinted that he would not be influenced by other silly season moves to weigh up his options for the future, which included retiring from F1 for a second time.

"I chose when to go from a team, when to join a team, I chose when to stop F1. And I chose when to come back," he said.

"And now I will choose what I do next year. I will not follow what others do, and they dictate my destiny. I will do it on my own. For good or for bad, this is the way I am."

