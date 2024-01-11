Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss

The Miami Grand Prix’s president says the success of November’s inaugural race on the Las Vegas Strip means a “rising tide of all ships” for all American Formula 1 races.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Published
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Despite a dire start when a broken drain cover inadvertently led to fans being removed from grandstands ahead of a delayed practice, the much-vaunted Las Vegas Grand Prix was one of the most exciting races of the 2023 F1 season – blowing away any remaining dark clouds of criticism that had hung over the event.

Miami GP chief Tyler Epp told Motorsport.com that he was delighted with the success of the Vegas race, both for his fellow promoter and F1 itself, and also believes that a strong event there helps the landscape of F1 in the US in general.

"I think it does,” said Epp. "We talk about this a lot; to group all American F1 fans into one bucket is always dangerous, but we all like competition, and we all like drama.

"Gosh, the race in Vegas had both! Our race last May had a good bit of it as well. So, I think anytime we can get great racing on our soil only helps to cultivate that US F1 fan."

Epp acknowledge the huge undertaking to run the race on public roads, which caused disruption to locals but paid off with a spectacular race and a strong economic boost for the city.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

"I can’t say enough about the effort of Renee [Wilm, Las Vegas GP CEO] and her team," added Epp. "That was a herculean achievement. I think the promoter community is defensive for each other, we know what it’s like when mistakes get made and stories get told, so the job they did was outstanding.

"For us, as an America promoter, we believe in the rising tide of all ships, and we wanted that to be successful.

"We were there, supporting in any way that we could, but I think Renee and the team did everything they could to invest in the sport was absolutely on display by the time Saturday night rolled around."

The Vegas event was also considered a huge financial success by the adjacent casinos and hotels, whose revenues soared despite the disruption of staging the race on the world-famous Strip.

Nevada’s Gaming Control Board reported that the four-day event helped produce almost $821 million in gaming revenue for Strip casinos during the month, a 22.6% year-on-year increase.

The chief financial officer for MGM Resorts International said the event produced the highest-grossing weekend for hotel revenue in its history, as it sold rooms for 33.7% higher prices than the year before.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article McLaren setting development targets, not results as its F1 2024 goals
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

IndyCar

Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed

Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed

IndyCar

Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Latest news

Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

Indy IndyCar

Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

SRX halts operations due to "market factors"

SRX halts operations due to "market factors"

SRX

SRX halts operations due to "market factors" SRX halts operations due to "market factors"

Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch

Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H

Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H

XES Extreme E

Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H Extreme E to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe