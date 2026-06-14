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Results
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

Discover the full results and standings from the Barcelona Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2026 Formula 1 season

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Novak Djokovic arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
40

The Barcelona Grand Prix standings

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 66

1:32'28.105

   199.356 3 25   Ferrari Ferrari
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 66

+19.561

1:32'47.666

 19.561 198.655 2 18   Mercedes Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 66

+23.719

1:32'51.824

 4.158 198.507 2 15   McLaren Mercedes
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 66

+40.497

1:33'08.602

 16.778 197.911 3 12   Red Bull Red Bull
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 66

+58.661

1:33'26.766

 18.164 197.270 2 10   McLaren Mercedes
6 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 65

+1 Lap

1:32'52.732

 1 Lap 195.466 3 8   Red Bull Red Bull
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 65

+1 Lap

1:33'23.894

 31.162 194.379 2 6   Alpine Mercedes
8 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 65

+1 Lap

1:33'37.972

 14.078 193.892 2 4   Alpine Mercedes
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 65

+1 Lap

1:33'40.329

 2.357 193.811 2 2   RB Red Bull
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 65

+1 Lap

1:33'46.179

 5.850 193.609 2 1   RB Red Bull
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 64

+2 Laps

1:32'54.792

 1 Lap 192.387 3     Audi Audi
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 64

+2 Laps

1:32'55.971

 1.179 192.346 3     Williams Mercedes
13 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 64

+2 Laps

1:33'27.254

 31.283 191.273 3     Haas Ferrari
14 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 63

+3 Laps

1:32'35.874

 1 Lap 190.024 3     Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 62

+4 Laps

1:27'31.697

 1 Lap 197.838 3   Retirement Ferrari Ferrari
dnf Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 61

+5 Laps

1:24'58.909

 1 Lap 200.478 2   Retirement Mercedes Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 60

+6 Laps

1:26'37.448

 1 Lap 193.452 3   Retirement Haas Ferrari
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 55

+11 Laps

1:33'09.120

 5 Laps 164.897 4   Retirement Williams Mercedes
dnf Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 37

+29 Laps

54'01.274

 18 Laps 191.239 1   Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 29

+37 Laps

41'37.595

 8 Laps 194.481 2   Retirement Audi Audi
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 15

+51 Laps

22'35.070

 14 Laps 185.248 2   Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 5

+61 Laps

7'29.057

 10 Laps 185.661 1   Retirement Aston Martin Honda
View full results
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The fastest laps in the Barcelona Grand Prix

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 44

1'20.122

   H 209.245
2 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 60

+0.028

1'20.150

 0.028 S 209.172
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 42

+0.108

1'20.230

 0.080 M 208.964
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 37

+0.110

1'20.232

 0.002 H 208.959
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 47

+0.257

1'20.379

 0.147 H 208.576
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 43

+0.518

1'20.640

 0.261 H 207.901
7 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 46

+0.582

1'20.704

 0.064 H 207.736
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 46

+0.713

1'20.835

 0.131 H 207.400
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 55

+1.324

1'21.446

 0.611 S 205.844
10 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 63

+1.521

1'21.643

 0.197 S 205.347
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 54

+1.622

1'21.744

 0.101 S 205.093
12 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 45

+1.792

1'21.914

 0.170 H 204.668
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 42

+1.838

1'21.960

 0.046 H 204.553
14 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 58

+1.939

1'22.061

 0.101 M 204.301
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 43

+2.297

1'22.419

 0.358 S 203.414
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 43

+2.327

1'22.449

 0.030 H 203.340
17 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 45

+2.569

1'22.691

 0.242 H 202.745
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 43

+2.698

1'22.820

 0.129 M 202.429
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 2

+3.325

1'23.447

 0.627 S 200.908
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 27

+5.244

1'25.366

 1.919 H 196.392
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 3

+5.623

1'25.745

 0.379 M 195.523
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 3

+5.782

1'25.904

 0.159 H 195.162
View full results
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