All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix
Discover the full results and standings from the Barcelona Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2026 Formula 1 season
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
The Barcelona Grand Prix standings
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|66
|
1:32'28.105
|199.356
|3
|25
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|66
|
+19.561
1:32'47.666
|19.561
|198.655
|2
|18
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|66
|
+23.719
1:32'51.824
|4.158
|198.507
|2
|15
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|66
|
+40.497
1:33'08.602
|16.778
|197.911
|3
|12
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|66
|
+58.661
1:33'26.766
|18.164
|197.270
|2
|10
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|65
|
+1 Lap
1:32'52.732
|1 Lap
|195.466
|3
|8
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|65
|
+1 Lap
1:33'23.894
|31.162
|194.379
|2
|6
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|8
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|65
|
+1 Lap
1:33'37.972
|14.078
|193.892
|2
|4
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|9
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|65
|
+1 Lap
1:33'40.329
|2.357
|193.811
|2
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|10
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|65
|
+1 Lap
1:33'46.179
|5.850
|193.609
|2
|1
|RB
|Red Bull
|11
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|64
|
+2 Laps
1:32'54.792
|1 Lap
|192.387
|3
|Audi
|Audi
|12
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|64
|
+2 Laps
1:32'55.971
|1.179
|192.346
|3
|Williams
|Mercedes
|13
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|64
|
+2 Laps
1:33'27.254
|31.283
|191.273
|3
|Haas
|Ferrari
|14
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|63
|
+3 Laps
1:32'35.874
|1 Lap
|190.024
|3
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|dnf
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|62
|
+4 Laps
1:27'31.697
|1 Lap
|197.838
|3
|Retirement
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|dnf
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|61
|
+5 Laps
1:24'58.909
|1 Lap
|200.478
|2
|Retirement
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|dnf
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|60
|
+6 Laps
1:26'37.448
|1 Lap
|193.452
|3
|Retirement
|Haas
|Ferrari
|dnf
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|55
|
+11 Laps
1:33'09.120
|5 Laps
|164.897
|4
|Retirement
|Williams
|Mercedes
|dnf
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|37
|
+29 Laps
54'01.274
|18 Laps
|191.239
|1
|Retirement
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|dnf
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|29
|
+37 Laps
41'37.595
|8 Laps
|194.481
|2
|Retirement
|Audi
|Audi
|dnf
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|15
|
+51 Laps
22'35.070
|14 Laps
|185.248
|2
|Retirement
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|dnf
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|5
|
+61 Laps
7'29.057
|10 Laps
|185.661
|1
|Retirement
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|View full results
The fastest laps in the Barcelona Grand Prix
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Lap
|Time
|Interval
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|44
|
1'20.122
|H
|209.245
|2
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|60
|
+0.028
1'20.150
|0.028
|S
|209.172
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|42
|
+0.108
1'20.230
|0.080
|M
|208.964
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|37
|
+0.110
1'20.232
|0.002
|H
|208.959
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|47
|
+0.257
1'20.379
|0.147
|H
|208.576
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|43
|
+0.518
1'20.640
|0.261
|H
|207.901
|7
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|46
|
+0.582
1'20.704
|0.064
|H
|207.736
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|46
|
+0.713
1'20.835
|0.131
|H
|207.400
|9
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|Audi
|Audi
|55
|
+1.324
1'21.446
|0.611
|S
|205.844
|10
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|Haas
|Ferrari
|63
|
+1.521
1'21.643
|0.197
|S
|205.347
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|54
|
+1.622
1'21.744
|0.101
|S
|205.093
|12
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|45
|
+1.792
1'21.914
|0.170
|H
|204.668
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|42
|
+1.838
1'21.960
|0.046
|H
|204.553
|14
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|Williams
|Mercedes
|58
|
+1.939
1'22.061
|0.101
|M
|204.301
|15
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|Haas
|Ferrari
|43
|
+2.297
1'22.419
|0.358
|S
|203.414
|16
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|43
|
+2.327
1'22.449
|0.030
|H
|203.340
|17
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|45
|
+2.569
1'22.691
|0.242
|H
|202.745
|18
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|43
|
+2.698
1'22.820
|0.129
|M
|202.429
|19
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|Audi
|Audi
|2
|
+3.325
1'23.447
|0.627
|S
|200.908
|20
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|27
|
+5.244
1'25.366
|1.919
|H
|196.392
|21
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|3
|
+5.623
1'25.745
|0.379
|M
|195.523
|22
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|3
|
+5.782
1'25.904
|0.159
|H
|195.162
|View full results
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