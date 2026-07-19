All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
Discover the full results and standings after the Belgian Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix race result
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|44
|
1:24'42.479
|1
|25
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|44
|
+1.952
1:24'44.431
|1.952
|1
|18
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|44
|
+11.586
1:24'54.065
|9.634
|1
|15
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|44
|
+17.245
1:24'59.724
|5.659
|1
|12
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|44
|
+18.988
1:25'01.467
|1.743
|1
|10
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|44
|
+23.307
1:25'05.786
|4.319
|3
|8
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|44
|
+24.014
1:25'06.493
|0.707
|1
|6
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|8
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|44
|
+49.140
1:25'31.619
|25.126
|1
|4
|Audi
|Audi
|9
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|44
|
+50.406
1:25'32.885
|1.266
|1
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|10
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|44
|
+1'16.037
1:25'58.516
|25.631
|1
|1
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|11
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|44
|
+1'16.991
1:25'59.470
|0.954
|1
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|12
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|44
|
+1'17.523
1:26'00.002
|0.532
|1
|RB
|Red Bull
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|44
|
+1'18.348
1:26'00.827
|0.825
|1
|Audi
|Audi
|14
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|44
|
+1'34.465
1:26'16.944
|16.117
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|44
|
+1'44.684
1:26'27.163
|10.219
|1
|Williams
|Mercedes
|16
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|44
|
+1'45.856
1:26'28.335
|1.172
|1
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|44
|
+1'50.925
1:26'33.404
|5.069
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|18
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|43
|
1 lap
|2
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|19
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|42
|
2 laps
|2
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|dnf
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|25
|
19 laps
|2
|Retirement
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|dnf
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|13
|
31 laps
|3
|Retirement
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|dnf
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|0
|
44 laps
|Collision
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|View full results
Fastest laps of the Belgian Grand Prix
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Lap
|Time
|Interval
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|44
|
1'48.890
|M
|231.558
|2
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|41
|
+0.208
1'49.098
|0.208
|H
|231.116
|3
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|44
|
+0.408
1'49.298
|0.200
|H
|230.694
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.443
1'49.333
|0.035
|H
|230.620
|5
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|33
|
+0.564
1'49.454
|0.121
|H
|230.365
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.672
1'49.562
|0.108
|H
|230.138
|7
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.728
1'49.618
|0.056
|H
|230.020
|8
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|Audi
|Audi
|22
|
+1.444
1'50.334
|0.716
|H
|228.527
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|Audi
|Audi
|41
|
+1.613
1'50.503
|0.169
|H
|228.178
|10
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+1.646
1'50.536
|0.033
|H
|228.110
|11
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|44
|
+2.185
1'51.075
|0.539
|H
|227.003
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|39
|
+2.211
1'51.101
|0.026
|H
|226.950
|13
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|Haas
|Ferrari
|22
|
+2.219
1'51.109
|0.008
|H
|226.933
|14
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|42
|
+2.272
1'51.162
|0.053
|H
|226.825
|15
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+2.473
1'51.363
|0.201
|H
|226.416
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|21
|
+3.004
1'51.894
|0.531
|H
|225.341
|17
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|Haas
|Ferrari
|44
|
+3.010
1'51.900
|0.006
|H
|225.329
|18
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|35
|
+3.121
1'52.011
|0.111
|S
|225.106
|19
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|34
|
+4.058
1'52.948
|0.937
|H
|223.239
|20
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|10
|
+4.630
1'53.520
|0.572
|S
|222.114
|21
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|21
|
+5.090
1'53.980
|0.460
|S
|221.217
|View full results
Drivers' Championship
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|204
|18/2
|29
|25/1
|28
|31
|25/1
|-
|15/3
|8
|25/1
|2
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|159
|12/4
|21
|8/6
|10
|21
|18/2
|25/1
|10/5
|22
|12/4
|3
|G. RussellMercedes
|154
|25/1
|26
|12/4
|17
|8
|-
|18/2
|25/1
|23
|-
|4
|C. LeclercFerrari
|126
|15/3
|19
|15/3
|10
|16
|-
|-
|4/8
|29
|18/2
|5
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|103
|10/5
|5
|10/5
|26
|7
|-
|15/3
|6/7
|18
|6/7
|6
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|92
|-
|3
|18/2
|22
|5
|10/5
|10/5
|12/4
|2
|10/5
|7
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|91
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|14
|17
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|3
|15/3
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|60
|-
|4
|-
|-
|10
|12/4
|8/6
|8/6
|10
|8/6
|9
|P. GaslyAlpine
|42
|1/10
|8
|6/7
|1
|4
|15/3
|6/7
|-
|1
|-
|10
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|39
|-
|8
|2/9
|-
|6
|8/6
|4/8
|2/9
|9
|-
|11
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|22
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|1
|6/7
|2/9
|1/10
|6
|2/9
|12
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|19
|-
|1
|-
|6
|8
|-
|1/10
|-
|2
|1/10
|13
|O. BearmanHaas
|18
|6/7
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|G. BortoletoAudi
|10
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4/8
|15
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|E. OconHaas
|3
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. BottasCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|S. PérezCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|L. StrollAston Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Constructors' Championship
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|358
|43
|55
|37
|45
|39
|25
|18
|40
|31
|25
|2
|Ferrari
|285
|27
|40
|23
|20
|37
|18
|25
|14
|51
|30
|3
|McLaren
|195
|10
|8
|28
|48
|12
|10
|25
|18
|20
|16
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|151
|8
|4
|4
|14
|27
|12
|20
|26
|13
|23
|5
|Alpine
|61
|1
|9
|6
|7
|12
|15
|7
|-
|3
|1
|6
|Racing Bulls
|61
|4
|8
|2
|-
|7
|14
|6
|3
|15
|2
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|6
|11
|1
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Williams
|11
|-
|2
|-
|3
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Audi
|10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|10
|Aston Martin Racing
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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