Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins
By:
Aug 29, 2019, 2:17 PM

During a Formula 1 career that spanned nine seasons, 1982 champion Keke Rosberg scored five race wins. On the anniversary of his first, at Dijon in 1982, all of them are showcased below in pictures.

Slider
List

1982 Swiss GP

1982 Swiss GP
1/5

Photo by: Williams F1

Williams FW08, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 8th

1983 Monaco GP

1983 Monaco GP
2/5

Photo by: Williams F1

Williams FW08C, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 5th

1984 Dallas GP

1984 Dallas GP
3/5

Photo by: Williams F1

Williams FW09, Honda 1.5 V6T. Started: 8th

1985 Detroit GP

1985 Detroit GP
4/5

Photo by: Williams F1

Williams FW10, Honda 1.5 V6T. Started: 5th

1985 Australian GP

1985 Australian GP
5/5

Photo by: Williams F1

Williams FW10, Honda 1.5 V6T. Started: 3rd

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Keke Rosberg
Author Rachit Thukral

