During a Formula 1 career that spanned nine seasons, 1982 champion Keke Rosberg scored five race wins. On the anniversary of his first, at Dijon in 1982, all of them are showcased below in pictures.
Slider
List
1982 Swiss GP
1/5
Photo by: Williams F1
Williams FW08, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 8th
1983 Monaco GP
2/5
Photo by: Williams F1
Williams FW08C, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 5th
1984 Dallas GP
3/5
Photo by: Williams F1
Williams FW09, Honda 1.5 V6T. Started: 8th
1985 Detroit GP
4/5
Photo by: Williams F1
Williams FW10, Honda 1.5 V6T. Started: 5th
1985 Australian GP
5/5
Photo by: Williams F1
Williams FW10, Honda 1.5 V6T. Started: 3rd
Next article
Previous article
Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020
Next article
Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Keke Rosberg
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
05:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
06:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
09:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets