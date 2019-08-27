Gallery: All of Felipe Massa's F1 wins

Here we look back all of his race wins, from his maiden triumph at Istanbul to a bittersweet final victory in front of his home crowd in 2008.

Slider List 2006 Turkish GP 1 / 11 Photo by: Sutton Images Ferrari 248, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st 2006 Brazilian Grand Prix 2 / 11 Photo by: Sutton Images Ferrari 248, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st 2007 Bahrain GP 3 / 11 Photo by: Sutton Images Ferrari F2007, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st 2007 Spanish GP 4 / 11 Photo by: Sutton Images Ferrari F2007, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st 2007 Turkish GP 5 / 11 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch Ferrari F2007, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st 2008 Bahrain GP 6 / 11 Photo by: Sutton Images Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd 2008 Turkish GP 7 / 11 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st 2008 French GP 8 / 11 Photo by: Eric Gilbert Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd 2008 European GP (Valencia) 9 / 11 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st 2008 Belgian GP 10 / 11 Photo by: Sutton Images Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd 2008 Brazilian GP 11 / 11 Photo by: LAT Images Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st