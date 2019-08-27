Gallery: All of Felipe Massa's F1 wins

On this day in 2006, Felipe Massa joined the illustrious list of Formula 1 race winners with a lights-to-flag victory in the Turkish Grand Prix. He would go on to score 10 more wins, including at classic race tracks such as Spa and Interlagos.
Here we look back all of his race wins, from his maiden triumph at Istanbul to a bittersweet final victory in front of his home crowd in 2008.
2006 Turkish GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari 248, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2006 Brazilian Grand Prix
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari 248, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2007 Bahrain GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari F2007, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2007 Spanish GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari F2007, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2007 Turkish GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ferrari F2007, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2008 Bahrain GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2008 Turkish GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2008 French GP
Photo by: Eric Gilbert
Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2008 European GP (Valencia)
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images
Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2008 Belgian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2008 Brazilian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Ferrari F2008, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
