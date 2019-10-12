Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All of Benetton's F1 race wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Benetton's F1 race wins
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 11:14 AM

On this day in 1986, Gerhard Berger scored the first of Benetton's 27 Formula 1 race wins - all of which are illustrated below.

Slider
List

1986 Mexican GP

1986 Mexican GP
1/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Gerhard Berger, B186, BMW 1.5 L4T. Started: 4th

1989 Japanese GP

1989 Japanese GP
2/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Alessandro Nannini, B189, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 6th

1990 Japanese GP

1990 Japanese GP
3/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet, B190, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 6th

1990 Australian GP

1990 Australian GP
4/27

Photo by: Sutton Images

Nelson Piquet, B190, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 7th

1991 Canadian GP

1991 Canadian GP
5/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet, B191, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 8th

1992 Belgian GP

1992 Belgian GP
6/27

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Michael Schumacher, B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 3rd

1993 Portuguese GP

1993 Portuguese GP
7/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B193B, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 6th

1994 Brazilian GP

1994 Brazilian GP
8/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 2nd

1994 Pacific GP

1994 Pacific GP
9/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 2nd

1994 San Marino GP

1994 San Marino GP
10/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 2nd

1994 Monaco GP

1994 Monaco GP
11/27

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st

1994 Canadian GP

1994 Canadian GP
12/27

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st

1994 French GP

1994 French GP
13/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 3rd

1994 Hungarian GP

1994 Hungarian GP
14/27

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st

1994 European GP

1994 European GP
15/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st

1995 Brazilian GP

1995 Brazilian GP
16/27

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd

1995 Spanish GP

1995 Spanish GP
17/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 1st

1995 Monaco GP

1995 Monaco GP
18/27

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd

1995 French GP

1995 French GP
19/27

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd

1995 British GP

1995 British GP
20/27

Photo by: Sutton Images

Johnny Herbert, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 5th

1995 German GP

1995 German GP
21/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd

1995 Belgian GP

1995 Belgian GP
22/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 16th

1995 Italian GP

1995 Italian GP
23/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 8th

1995 European GP

1995 European GP
24/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd

1995 Pacific GP

1995 Pacific GP
25/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd

1995 Japanese GP

1995 Japanese GP
26/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 1st

1997 German GP

1997 German GP
27/27

Photo by: LAT Images

Gerhard Berger, B197, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 1st

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Benetton
Author Rachit Thukral

