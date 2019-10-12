Gallery: All of Benetton's F1 race wins

On this day in 1986, Gerhard Berger scored the first of Benetton's 27 Formula 1 race wins - all of which are illustrated below.
1986 Mexican GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Gerhard Berger, B186, BMW 1.5 L4T. Started: 4th
1989 Japanese GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Alessandro Nannini, B189, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 6th
1990 Japanese GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet, B190, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 6th
1990 Australian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Nelson Piquet, B190, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 7th
1991 Canadian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet, B191, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 8th
1992 Belgian GP
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
Michael Schumacher, B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 3rd
1993 Portuguese GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B193B, Ford HB 3.5 V8. Started: 6th
1994 Brazilian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 2nd
1994 Pacific GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 2nd
1994 San Marino GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 2nd
1994 Monaco GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st
1994 Canadian GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st
1994 French GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 3rd
1994 Hungarian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st
1994 European GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B194, Ford Zetec-R 3.5 V8. Started: 1st
1995 Brazilian GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd
1995 Spanish GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 1st
1995 Monaco GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd
1995 French GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd
1995 British GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Johnny Herbert, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 5th
1995 German GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd
1995 Belgian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 16th
1995 Italian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 8th
1995 European GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd
1995 Pacific GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd
1995 Japanese GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, B195, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 1st
1997 German GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Gerhard Berger, B197, Renault 3.0 V10. Started: 1st
Previous article
Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"
Next article
Three GPs earmarked for F1 qualifying race trials
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Teams
|Benetton
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
Gallery: All of Benetton's F1 race wins
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 11 Oct
|
21:00
10:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 11 Oct
|
01:00
14:00
|
|QU
|Sun 13 Oct
|
21:00
10:00
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
01:10
14:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by