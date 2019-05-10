Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing

shares
comments
Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing
By:
1h ago

Alfa Romeo has put in place a permanent fix to the wing issue it encountered in Baku to ensure Kimi Raikkonen's exclusion from qualifying in Azerbaijan is not repeated at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Raikkonen had to start from the pitlane in Baku after his front wing failed a deflection test on Sunday morning.

The wing had a problem with the flap adjuster hook on both sides, which was changed to a new specification for the race.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur said the issue should not be repeated this weekend.

"We did a mistake and you can consider this decision [disqualifying from the qualifying result] was a bit harsh, but it's like this," he said. "For sure we are not coming to Barcelona with the same wing."

Alfa had identified a component weakness ahead of the Baku race following a problem Raikkonen had suffered in an earlier grand prix.

However, resolving that properly was not possible during the run of flyaway races, hence a final fix being readied for this weekend's race.

Asked by Motorsport.com to clarify whether Alfa had needed to change the specification or simply replace it with a new component, Vasseur said: "We changed the hook."

Aside from change the adjuster hook, Alfa's front wing has been upgraded for the Spanish GP.

The team has revised the inner wing tips and the shape of the elements sitting between the flap adjuster and the endplate.

Next article
Pirelli names three F1 teams that will test 18-inch tyres

Previous article

Pirelli names three F1 teams that will test 18-inch tyres

Next article

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

5h ago
Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move Article
Formula 1

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue Article
Formula 1

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue

Latest videos
FIA F1 Drivers advocate for road safety 00:46
Formula 1

FIA F1 Drivers advocate for road safety

2h ago
First look at F1 teams' updates for the Spanish GP 08:42
Formula 1

First look at F1 teams' updates for the Spanish GP

20h ago

News in depth
Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move
Formula 1

Red Bull's O'Ward targeting IndyCar-to-F1 move

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue
Formula 1

Verstappen gets engine change after FP1 issue

Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing
Formula 1

Alfa introduces permanent fix for front wing

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.