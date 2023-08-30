Alfa Romeo reveals striking special livery for F1 Italian GP

The striking one-off look, featuring gold ascents and highlights on an Italian flag tricolore that adorns the engine cover, will be used throughout the Monza weekend by Alfa Romeo duo Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

The Sauber-run squad, which has run a handful of sponsor-led livery tweaks this year, will end its F1 partnership with Alfa Romeo at the conclusion of the 2023 season – the Italian GP effectively marking the alliance’s last home race.

To celebrate the occasion, the team has opted to pay tribute to the launch of Alfa Romeo’s latest car, the 33 Stradale, which was launched at the Alfa Romeo Museum near Milan – 56 years on from the original launch of the car.

“As we approach our home race in Monza, it’s a pleasure to unveil this incredible livery, a true tribute not only to the 33 Stradale, but to Alfa Romeo as a whole and to the country it hails from, Italy,” Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi said.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Italian GP livery Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The F1 team will end its Alfa Romeo partnership after the Abu Dhabi GP, as it prepares to become the factory Audi outfit when the German engine manufacturer enters the series in 2026.

Alfa Romeo has expressed interest in staying in the F1 paddock, with reports emerging recently linking it to a sponsorship deal with the Haas F1 team.

Last June, Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner indicated the team was open to joining up with Alfa Romeo but no formal talks had begun.

Haas already has a long-term title sponsorship arrangement in place with Moneygram, and Steiner said that any association with Alfa Romeo would have to accommodate that.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Italian GP livery Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo will hope the new look gives it a boost on the track having failed to score any points since the Canadian GP back in June and it is stuck in ninth place in the F1 world constructors’ championship only ahead of AlphaTauri.

Last time out at the Dutch GP, Williams made a strong stride in the battle of the lower runners, as Alex Albon took eighth place to push the British squad four points clear of Haas in seventh in the standings.