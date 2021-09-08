Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

By:

Alfa Romeo is open to the idea of keeping Kimi Raikkonen on board in some form of advisory role next year, if the former Formula 1 world champion is interested.

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

Raikkonen announced his retirement from F1 ahead of last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, shortly before he tested positive for coronavirus and had to miss the Zandvoort race weekend.

While the Finn has not yet made any plans about what he will do in the future, beyond spending more time with his family, Alfa Romeo is keen to tap into his experience and insight.

Team boss Fred Vasseur, who signed Raikkonen after he was dropped by Ferrari at the end of 2018, said he would like to talk to his driver at some point to see if they can continue working together.

He thinks it would be wrong, however, to try to rush Raikkonen into making a decision about 2022 plans immediately, with his retirement news having only just come out.

“I think I saw that already he had some proposal for other series or something like this, so I think it's much better to let things calm down,” explained Vasseur.

“Then we'll have time to discuss about what we could do in the future. I would be more than keen to have Kimi on board somewhere, but I think he has to take time.

“I think it would be a mistake [for him] to take another option today, and say: ‘Okay I will do this, and I will do this.’ He has to calm down to realise what the decision means and then it will be time to decide about the future.”

Vasseur says that although Raikkonen may not have delivered the results with Alfa Romeo that both would have liked, there were many great qualities he brought the Swiss team.

“He was able to bring to the team huge experience,” said Vasseur. “He drove the last 20 years, in a winning team, always fighting for the championship.

“This was a huge support to the development of the team. I'm not speaking about results on the day-by-day basis, but midterm development on the project. He knows perfectly where the performance is coming from.

“And also in parallel, in terms of image for the team, it was a huge push. I would have loved to have better results and to do more, but that's also the purpose of racing, that you always want to do more and to get more. But it is like it is and the support from Kimi was an impressive one.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

Previous article

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

3 h
2
Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

2 h
3
Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

1 h
4
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

11 min
5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

6 h
Latest news
Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

11m
Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

1 h
Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

2 h
Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

3 h
Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking
Formula 1

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking

16 h
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Autodromo Nazionale di Monza 01:34
Formula 1
1 h

Virtual Onboard - Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP 05:05
Formula 1
2 h

Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 09:13
Formula 1
4 h

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1? 14:34
Formula 1
22 h

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1?

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022 01:19
Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
George Russell braced for steep Mercedes F1 learning curve
Video Inside
Formula 1

George Russell braced for steep Mercedes F1 learning curve

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Kimi Raikkonen More from
Kimi Raikkonen
Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Trending Today

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Rea: Kawasaki "needs to make a step" to fight Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea: Kawasaki "needs to make a step" to fight Razgatlioglu

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
18 h
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Latest news

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.