Alfa Romeo releases footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

The outfit, which is operated by the Swiss Sauber squad in Hinwil, will wait until February 19, the first day of pre-season testing, to publicly show off its new C39 car for the first time. The launch will take place at 8.15am local time at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Along with its 2020 race drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, the team's new reserve driver Robert Kubica will also be present at the car's unveiling. The Alfa F1 team is now known as 'Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen' following the arrival of Kubica's Polish backer PKN Orlen on a multi-year deal.

Kubica joined Alfa Romeo in the off-season, having also had talks with Haas and Racing Point after his departure from Williams was officially firmed up towards the end of the 2019 campaign.

The team finished eighth in the 2019 constructors' standings, in what was its second full campaign under the management of team boss Frederic Vasseur, who can been seen in the fire-up video.