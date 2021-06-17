Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle Next / Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 / French GP News

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role

By:

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team chief designer Luca Furbatto is to join Aston Martin in the newly-created role of engineering director.

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role

Furbatto is the first high-profile hiring as the Silverstone team boosts its established technical strength.

The Italian will report to Andrew Green, whose job title has changed from technical director to chief technical officer.

“Working with our existing engineering group, he will bring a valuable perspective and knowledge to help shape our approach in the short and medium term,” team boss Otmar Szafnauer said of Furbatto.

“This appointment coincides with Andrew Green stepping up to a new role where he will take a global perspective on the company’s mid to long-term technical strategy.”

Furbatto has worked for a variety of teams over the past two decades.

A graduate of the University of Turin, he was involved in the birth of British American Racing as an engineer in 1998-99. He then spent a year with the nascent Toyota F1 team in 2000.

He moved to McLaren in 2001, initially as head of stress analysis. In 2004, he became head of structural design, and was latterly F1 car project leader in 2009-11.

After spells as chief designer at Toro Rosso and Manor Racing, he joined Sauber in the same role in 2017.

“It is a project that has all the ingredients for success,” Furbatto said of his new team. “Committed leadership, a talented workforce, and fresh investment in resources.

“I am looking forward to playing my part in establishing this team at the very top of the sport.”

Green stressed that there will be further hirings as the team continues to expand.

“[Luca] brings a vast amount of experience with him built up from more than two decades in the sport spent at several leading F1 teams,” he noted.

“This is the first of many key appointments we are making in line with our ambition to establish Aston Martin at the front of the grid.”

The Aston announcement revealed that Furbatto's role will involve both trackside and factory operations, and he is due to be in place at the team “ahead of the 2022 season”.

shares
comments

Related video

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

Previous article

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

Next article

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

1d
2
Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

12h
4
MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

2h
5
Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

2h
Latest news
Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

24m
Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role
Formula 1

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role

40m
What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

1h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

1h
The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble
Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test 00:46
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024 00:39
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen 04:11
Formula 1
19h

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen

Formula 1: Baku F1 tyre failure revealed 00:49
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Baku F1 tyre failure revealed

Formula 1: Teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP 00:30
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Tost: Gasly now one of the "absolutely top drivers" in F1
Formula 1

Tost: Gasly now one of the "absolutely top drivers" in F1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
1h
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
22h
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Latest news

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.