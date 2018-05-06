Alex Tagliani thinks F1 in Miami has chance to be ‘something special’

Alex Tagliani is one of a handful of drivers still competing on a regular basis who has raced on the streets of Miami.

Following news last Friday of plans by the City of Miami to discuss the possibility of an Formula 1 race, Tagliani told Motorsport.com, “I think F1 in Miami has a chance to be really successful,” said Tagliani. “Street course racing could definitely be very interesting to everyone in Miami.”

Tagliani, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada but made his name in Indy car racing, added: “Miami is a city that already has experience with street course racing and it’s a ‘destination’ city as well. Fans will come for the race and also to enjoy some time on South Beach and all of what Miami has to offer in addition to the race.”

The proposed new road course would pass around the American Airlines Arena, home of the Miami Heat NBA team, and the pit and paddock area will be located adjacent to it.

Parts of the proposed course to be used beginning in October of 2019 would include the original Miami street race layout, which was used by IMSA in 1983, including Biscayne Boulevard.

Unique to the new design of the course would be racing across a bridge and south of the arena - the old course mostly went North of the arena due to development in the area.

Formula E competed raced on a 1.4-mile course in 2015 that went around the arena, but then swung north.

The proposed F1 layout is the first to run across the water and back, although a similar idea was once discussed by Bernie Ecclestone and original Miami GP promoter Ralph Sanchez in the eighties.

Tagliani feels the location and atmosphere could help turn it into a special event that mirrors other successful street races.

“I’ve raced at Long Beach and I would meet fans who say they had been coming there for 30 years or more,” he said. “I think the event, if it’s held in Miami, has a chance to be something special.

“You could see an atmosphere like you see in Long Beach with IndyCar or Monaco with F1. I think this could be an amazing experience for fans and competitors.”