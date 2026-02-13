Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He shares details on winter break engagement

Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He has shared details of their romantic engagement during the winter break.

The couple announced their engagement on 16 January 2026, with a Polaroid-style photo and the caption, "I guess we’re stuck with each other now."

While the couple have understandably remained fairly private about the personal milestone, Muni He has now shared some details.

"No [I didn't expect it]. He did a really good job," the professional golfer explained during the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club. "I was a bit surprised, my nails were not done, but not awful either, so it worked out," she said as she giggled.

"But yeah, it's been a really good off-season."

She added: "We were in Big Sur at the end of our training camp. So we did a week and a half of training camp, two weeks in LA and Palm Springs, and then we flew to Big Sur just for a few days of a holiday. We were at night stargazing. So it was very romantic."

Albon and Muni He have been together since 2019, having met on social media after taking an interest in each other's sports.

The Williams Formula 1 driver is currently taking part in pre-season testing in Bahrain. After the team missed the private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January due to delays on the FW48, the first three days of testing have offered the team some crucial track time.

"It is frustrating," he told the media when asked if it was painful to arrive in Bahrain on the back foot. "And I think as a team, it's not where we want to be. But at the same time, the good thing is we weren't sitting around doing nothing.

"We were still on the VTT. I think you see it. It's not that we've hit the ground running, but we've been able to be quite reliable very quickly."