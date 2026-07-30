Alex Albon concludes month-long Williams F1 roadshow in South Africa

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Alex Albon became the first active Williams driver to visit South Africa since Alain Prost's 1993 South African Grand Prix victory

Lydia Mee
Published:
Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Alex Albon has concluded a month-long Williams Formula 1 roadshow in South Africa, marking the first official visit to the country by an active driver for the Grove outfit since 1993. 

Throughout July, a Williams FW48-liveried show car toured shopping centres across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. Albon's appearance on 27 July completed the tour.

The Thai-British driver was the first active Williams driver to visit South Africa since Alain Prost won the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami, when he was driving for the team.

"South Africa lived up to the hype - the fans here are as passionate as it gets," Albon said. "Meeting everyone who followed the FW48 roadshow, chatting with local creators, and sitting down with Neal made this a brilliant trip. Thank you to Super Group, Betway and Jackpot City for making it happen!" 

 

The tour was carried out in partnership with two Super Group brands, Betway and Jackpot City. Super Group CEO Neal Menashe added: "Bringing Alex Albon and Atlassian Williams F1 Team to South Africa has been a fantastic opportunity to connect one of the world's most iconic sports with the passion of South African fans.

"Through Betway and Jackpot City, we are proud to create experiences that bring people closer to the action, and to help bring the excitement of Formula 1 beyond the race track and into local communities." 

Albon's visit came after a difficult outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, in which he finished 17th and his team-mate Carlos Sainz finished 18th. He heads into the summer break 16th in the drivers' championship with five points, and Williams is ninth in the constructors' standings with 11 points. 

The F1 season will resume with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which will host another sprint race, from 21 to 23 August. 

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