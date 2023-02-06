Subscribe
Previous / Albon: F1 drivers are "all concerned" by FIA clampdown on statements
Formula 1 / Williams launch News

Albon warns Williams F1 has "long road ahead" to recover

Alex Albon admits that his Williams Formula 1 team has a “long road ahead” as it tries to progress up the field this year.

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

Williams finished 10th in last year’s world championship, having scored just eight points – 27 fewer than closest rivals AlphaTauri.

Albon stressed that he and new recruit Logan Sargeant will have to work closely together in order to help develop the new FW45, which will be shaken down next week.

However, he conceded that it won’t be easy as the team has to make such big steps from where it was last year.

"Obviously, Logan's coming in with fresh experience or let's just say, less experience than someone like myself,” said Albon. “But it's kind of just trying to keep it real. A lot of it is just trying to work together. We've got a long road ahead, realistically speaking.

“We've driven the sim now for a month, we're making inroads. The main thing is that feedback is the same, we've got similar areas that we want the car to improve in. So we've been chipping away at it.

“And as we've said before, it's a real team effort here to bring the car up the field. We need to be open and honest with where we are and see how it unfolds itself in Bahrain."

Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Erik Junius

Albon doesn’t want to make any predictions about the team’s potential form in 2023.

"It's hard to say," he said. "I would say that we are definitely in a better position ourselves than we were end of last year. But I don't know how that translates to the circuit, I don't know how big of a step everyone else is going to make. Only time will tell.

"When you drive on a simulator, there's a lot of different things that can be misled, correlation and whatnot, you never quite know. So for now, we're in a better place. But it's hard to say really where we stand."

Expanding on the key areas that had to be addressed for this year, he added: “There were clear weaknesses in the car. It's not just me, also Nicky [Latifi] last year, Logan drove the car as well last year. There were pretty obvious weaknesses in the car.

“I can say that low speed front-locking was quite a big problem for us last year, and we're trying to get around that and understand why it was so difficult.

“So areas like that there's a common goal to improve the car and those areas, it's not just myself. The goals are pretty clear.

“Logan, even last year, he had similar feedback, he knows the problems in the car, it's not totally new to him, the feeling of the car. He gets where the car needs to be quicker. So everyone's involved in the development and trying to address the weaknesses we had.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Albon: F1 drivers are "all concerned" by FIA clampdown on statements
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Formula 1

F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Verstappen explains “absurd” F1 sim in private jet story

Verstappen explains “absurd” F1 sim in private jet story

Formula 1

Verstappen denies sim in jet story Verstappen explains “absurd” F1 sim in private jet story

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
Analysis: How Albon made the most of his second F1 chance with Williams

Analysis: How Albon made the most of his second F1 chance with Williams

Formula 1

Albon's successful return to F1 Analysis: How Albon made the most of his second F1 chance with Williams

Albon: "Privilege" to have long-term stability in F1 with Williams

Albon: "Privilege" to have long-term stability in F1 with Williams

Formula 1

Albon's F1 contract a "privilege" Albon: "Privilege" to have long-term stability in F1 with Williams

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The comeback story to watch in 2022 The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Williams More from
Williams
De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan

De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan

Formula 1

De Vries cleared of wrongdoing De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan

Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

Formula 1

Aitken confirms split with Williams Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

A look back at the Williams FW09 How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Latest news

Robb: Physical prep for IndyCar is rookie's toughest task

Robb: Physical prep for IndyCar is rookie's toughest task

IndyCar

Robb: Physical prep for IndyCar is rookie's toughest task Robb: Physical prep for IndyCar is rookie's toughest task

Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash

Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash

Albon warns Williams F1 has "long road ahead" to recover

Albon warns Williams F1 has "long road ahead" to recover

Formula 1

Albon warns Williams F1 has "long road ahead" to recover Albon warns Williams F1 has "long road ahead" to recover

Porsche 911 Dakar First Drive Review: This Carrera craves dunes

Porsche 911 Dakar First Drive Review: This Carrera craves dunes

Auto Automotive

Porsche 911 Dakar First Drive Review: This Carrera craves dunes Porsche 911 Dakar First Drive Review: This Carrera craves dunes

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.