Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race Next / Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint
Formula 1 / McLaren Portimao testing News

Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”

Alex Albon says that the Williams Formula 1 team’s latest aero update package provides more downforce and is a “good platform to start on.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”
Listen to this article

The package, which represents a significant change of concept, was first introduced on Albon’s FW44 at Silverstone.

However a wet FP1 and qualifying and then Albon’s first lap retirement in the race meant that the team only gathered a limited amount of data.

After a clean weekend in Austria that saw Albon finish the race in 12th place, the team has a much better idea of where it now stands.

"We've got more downforce, that's clear,” Albon said when asked about the updates by Motorsport.com. “It is a little bit trickier to use in some places, especially at this circuit it was very tricky, with the wind changing.

“I don't know how the others felt it, but it was a very tricky race to drive. But the way I see it is we've got the downforce, that's the important bit, then it's trying to get the balance into it.

“So we've got the rest of the season to do that. And we've got a good platform to start on, as I said, you just see it, it's not the most intricate car in that sense. And we can build on that. It's a good base."

 

Photo by: Williams F1

Albon acknowledged that it’s not easy to optimise a car around such a different package.

"You see the top teams are most probably confident in their base car, and then they're just fine-tuning it, week on week on week,” he said.

“We've done quite a big change to the car, a different philosophy, which takes much more time to understand. It's a bit a little bit more of a reset.

“You see it with the other cars like Aston Martin, they've got a new package and they're learning that, so there is there is obviously an element of where are we weak, where are we strong?

“Fortunately today we got a full race under our belts so we can really pick the pieces out of the data and see where we're struggling, and maybe the areas we need to improve."

Although disappointed to finish out of the points in Austria Albon said it was a good race, and that he’d been able to fight with other cars.

"Yeah, it was at some points exciting. We were running P10 at one point, which I was really happy about," he added.

“It's our first proper full race with the new aero package. We will learn a lot from today, we'll have a look at the data and really conclude where we're strong, where we're weak.

“Clearly [we're] still missing a little bit, but we're still getting to grips with the car, so it felt like almost a genuine debut outing for the car.

“We weren't falling away from the pack. We got a little bit of blue flags, which dropped us away from the Haas and the McLarens. So we're there, we're not far away."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race
Previous article

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race
Next article

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race McLaren Portimao testing
Formula 1

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
Albon rues "moving goalposts" from F1 stewards after Austria penalty Austrian GP
Formula 1

Albon rues "moving goalposts" from F1 stewards after Austria penalty

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive Austrian GP
Formula 1

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Williams More from
Williams
Albon to keep latest Williams F1 spec in Austria after crash repairs Austrian GP
Formula 1

Albon to keep latest Williams F1 spec in Austria after crash repairs

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept
Formula 1

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime
Formula 1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Latest news

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint

Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
12 h
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.