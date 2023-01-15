Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers Next / The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter
Formula 1 News

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

Alex Albon is still working on finding the “sweet spot” with his Williams Formula 1 radio communications after conceding he was “very aggressive” upon joining the team.

Luke Smith
By:
Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Listen to this article

Albon signed for Williams ahead of the 2022 season after spending a year in a reserve role with Red Bull, who had dropped him from its full-time line-up at the end of 2020.

The Anglo-Thai driver enjoyed an impressive season for Williams, leading its efforts at the back of the grid by scoring four of its eight points and winning praise for his efforts. It resulted in Albon signing a multi-year contract to stay at Williams beyond 2022.

But senior figures within Williams spoke of wanting Albon to be firmer with the team outside of the car, including former technical director FX Demaison, who said in Brazil that Albon “needs to be a bit more hard with the team and push us a bit more.”

Albon acknowledged it was “tricky” to strike the right balance, but was confident that he is able to “achieve a lot with what I say.”

“When things aren’t right, I speak up,” Albon told Motorsport.com.

“When things are out of our control, I also don’t feel it’s necessary to just speak out to speak out, that sort of thing. Everything needs to be constructive and in the right way.

“I feel like there is a slight difference in terms of mentality within Red Bull and Williams. The culture is slightly different. I’m still figuring that out.

“Obviously, I want to communicate to the team in the most constructive way possible, and I’m still finding that kind of sweet spot.”

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Albon added that he was “very aggressive in terms of radio messages and things like that” in the early part of the year at Williams, because he was “frustrated in certain things or thinking things should be better.”

“Part of me realised it’s not really getting the best out of the team, so you need to find different ways to do it,” said Albon.

“So I’m still speaking a lot with [the team] about how we do that. Like I said, it’s understanding the culture and the mentality in the team, but also getting everyone working in the same direction basically.”

Former Williams team boss Jost Capito, who has been replaced by James Vowles who joins from Mercedes, said ahead of his departure that Albon was “completely different in and out of the car” but was “getting better” at striking the right balance.

“He’s not the guy who just shouts and pushes,” Capito said in an end-of-season interview. “He does it in a way to get the respect of the team, work with the team, being nice, and then in the different way getting what he wants, not through shouting or pushing.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers
Previous article

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers
Next article

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Formula 1

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

Symonds to stay in F1 tech role for "a good while" after calling off retirement
Formula 1

Symonds to stay in F1 tech role for "a good while" after calling off retirement

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
Albon: Williams’ 2022 car could have been ‘much quicker’ with right balance
Formula 1

Albon: Williams’ 2022 car could have been ‘much quicker’ with right balance

Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1
Formula 1

Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Williams More from
Williams
The change that Vowles is making his priority at Williams F1
Formula 1

The change that Vowles is making his priority at Williams F1

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles
Formula 1

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime
Formula 1

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Latest news

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures

World Rally legend and three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr has revealed that he sustained two fractures to his spine in the huge crash that forced him out of the 2023 event.

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Prime
Formula E Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

Gunther Steiner says the comments made by rival Formula 1 teams about Haas and its relationship with Ferrari early in 2022 felt like "a broken record."

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Lucas di Grassi admitted that his Mexico City E-Prix podium was unexpected, particularly as Mahindra went into the Formula E season with test days still in its allowance.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
12 h
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.