Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
50 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
57 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
70 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
169 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
211 days
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
226 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Albert Park 'gutter' re-profiled ahead of Australian GP

Albert Park 'gutter' re-profiled ahead of Australian GP
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 9:37 AM

The 'gutter' that left Daniel Ricciardo's front wing in tatters on the opening lap of last year's Australian Grand Prix has been re-profiled ahead of this year's Albert Park race.

Ricciardo ran wide of the racing surface on the opening lap of what was his Renault debut in a bid to give himself space alongside a slow-starting Sergio Perez.

However, it proved to be costly decision, what Ricciardo later described as a "gutter ditch" just after pit exit tearing the front wing off his RS19 and destroying any hope of a strong result on home soil.

It was actually a path in the grass between pit exit and the circuit, which has since been re-profiled with fresh bitumen.

"The asphalt path located on the verge between the pit exit and the track has been re-established and smoothed out," read the FIA race preview.

According to the pre-race notes the left-hand barrier between Turns 2 and 3 has also been moved closer to the track.

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
1 day
