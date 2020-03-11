Albert Park 'gutter' re-profiled ahead of Australian GP
The 'gutter' that left Daniel Ricciardo's front wing in tatters on the opening lap of last year's Australian Grand Prix has been re-profiled ahead of this year's Albert Park race.
Ricciardo ran wide of the racing surface on the opening lap of what was his Renault debut in a bid to give himself space alongside a slow-starting Sergio Perez.
However, it proved to be costly decision, what Ricciardo later described as a "gutter ditch" just after pit exit tearing the front wing off his RS19 and destroying any hope of a strong result on home soil.
It was actually a path in the grass between pit exit and the circuit, which has since been re-profiled with fresh bitumen.
"The asphalt path located on the verge between the pit exit and the track has been re-established and smoothed out," read the FIA race preview.
According to the pre-race notes the left-hand barrier between Turns 2 and 3 has also been moved closer to the track.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Australian GP
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
