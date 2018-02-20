Aitken promoted to Renault F1 reserve role

Renault has appointed Jack Aitken to the role of third and reserve driver for the 2018 Formula 1 campaign.

Aitken, a member of the Renault Sport Academy, completed his second year in GP3 last season, finishing second overall behind ART Grand Prix teammate and Mercedes protege George Russell.

The pair will also race together in ART's F2 outfit in 2018.

By graduating to F2 for 2018, Aitken, who drove a 2012 Lotus-built Renault F1 car last September as a reward for his 2017 GP3 campaign, is the highest-placed RSA member.

"Jack has been nurtured in the Renault Sport Academy so we've seen his development over the past couple of years," said Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul.

"It is clear he's a talented young driver and he is ready for this opportunity. He has a full season ahead of him with racing in Formula 2 and fulfilling his Formula 1 commitments.

"He has the perfect environment to reach his targets and we are keen on seeing him in action."

Last year's F2 runner-up Artem Markelov, who continues in the series this year racing for Russian Time, has been named Renault F1 test and development driver.

The Russian will combine his fifth campaign at F2/GP2 level with simulator duties in Renault's Enstone factory.