Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Abu Dhabi GP qualifying as it happened Next / Verstappen explains Abu Dhabi GP F1 qualifying "scare"
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying report

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen grabs final F1 pole of 2022 from Perez

Max Verstappen trumped his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to clinch pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final round of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

The two-time champion improved on his last lap to run to a 1m23.824s effort, pipping Perez by 0.22s. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is set to lead a Ferrari second row on Sunday over the Mercedes contenders.

Purportedly, Q1 pacesetter Verstappen's RB18 suffered a start-up problem to delay his entry into the final session. Perez did query this partner's initial absence - a faulty steering wheel switch was said to be the cause.

The Mexican - fastest in Q2 - responded with a personal best first sector, then ran purple in the middle part of the lap. Although he struggled for traction and slid out of the final corner, Perez snared a 1m24.281s.

But Verstappen's peerless run through the last part of the lap on his first Q3 go moved him to a 1m23.988s. That put him 0.328s ahead of Perez as Sainz split the Red Bull duo.

Leclerc notched fourth ahead of the Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton leading the batting over George Russell.

For the climax, Leclerc ran early and turned up the wick as he improved on his personal best first and second sectors and then flashed purple in the final part of the lap. That guided him to second place but he was still down by 0.14s compared to Verstappen's pacesetting first lap from the top-10 shootout.

Carlos Sainz ran slower in sector one so, despite lowering his time eventually, he was only fourth to tee up the Red Bull duel for the final pole.

Verstappen improved in all three sectors to be the only driver to break into the 1m23s, with his .824s effort pulling 0.228s over Perez - who was best of all in the middle sector.

Despite Hamilton topping sector one, he was nearly 0.7s down in fifth as Russell chalked sixth over Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon.

Sebastian Vettel had his complaints over the Red Bulls blocking him in the final corner in Q1 and Q2 to cost a tenth, but he nevertheless snared ninth ahead of his last grand prix. Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, completed the top 10.

Fernando Alonso was the notable casualty in Q2, with the Spaniard eventually shuffled back to 11th and he duly missed the shootout for pole to Ricciardo by only three hundredths.

The two-time champion left himself at risk when he climbed to only ninth after his last flying attempt.

As Norris and Leclerc left it late to improve while Alonso did not run again with 20s to go, he was shuffled back to head Yuki Tsunoda and departing Haas driver Mick Schumacher in 13th.

Lance Stroll came up short for Aston Martin to take only 14th as Zhou Guanyu was 15th.

Alonso had already flirted with elimination. He sat 16th when the Q1 flag was waved. But, despite missing his personal best in the first two sectors, he scraped 14th with his next lap.

That became 15th when Tsunoda gained on his final flier, and the Alpine was ultimately spared by 0.052s as shock Brazil polesitter Kevin Magnussen was knocked out in 16th.

The Haas driver did at least trump out-going AlphaTauri racer Pierre Gasly, while Valtteri Bottas failed to progress into Q2 for the second time in as many races - the Alfa Romeo only 18th after struggling to heat its tyres for the beginning of the lap owing to a traffic queue.

Alex Albon pipped Nicholas Latifi by 0.03s as the Williams teammates ran slowest of all.

Cla   Driver  Team  Time   Gap
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'23.824  
Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'24.052 0.228
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'24.092 0.268
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'24.242 0.418
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'24.508 0.684
George Russell Mercedes 1'24.511 0.687
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.769 0.945
Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'24.830 1.006
Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'24.961 1.137
10  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'25.096 1.272
11  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'25.219 1.395
12  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 1'25.225 1.401
13  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'25.045 1.221
14  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'25.359 1.535
15  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'25.408 1.584
16  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'25.834 2.010
17  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'25.859 2.035
18  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'25.892 2.068
19  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.028 2.204
20  Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 1'26.054 2.230
shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Abu Dhabi GP qualifying as it happened
Next article

Verstappen explains Abu Dhabi GP F1 qualifying "scare"

Verstappen explains Abu Dhabi GP F1 qualifying "scare"
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Why Leclerc’s bid to beat Perez to second looks harder after day one in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Why Leclerc’s bid to beat Perez to second looks harder after day one in Abu Dhabi

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Latest news

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car

New Williams driver Logan Sargeant could log extra Formula 1 mileage over the winter in a 2021 Alpine, if the two teams finalise a deal.

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton admits his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix retirement “sums up the whole year” having ended 2022 without a win for the first time in Formula 1.

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy

Christian Horner says Sergio Perez would have been a "dying fly" if Red Bull had opted for a one-stop strategy in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Holding up Leclerc not a nice way to end F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Holding up Leclerc not a nice way to end F1 season

Max Verstappen was glad he didn't receive a call to hold up Charles Leclerc for Sergio Perez as "it wouldn't be the nicest way" to end the Formula 1 season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
10 h
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.