Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying as it happened Next / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying report

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for F1 finale

By:

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Formula 1's 2021 Abu Dhabi season finale, a tow from teammate Sergio Perez proving to be key for the Dutchman's result.

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for F1 finale

The two title contenders will start Sunday's race on different strategies after Verstappen used the softs to go through Q2, where Hamilton progressed on the mediums, and they will start ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris with their respective teammates down in fourth and sixth.

On the first Q3 runs, Red Bull sent Perez out ahead of Verstappen and ordered him to push to create a gap while Verstappen carefully prepared his tyres, with Perez then moving out of his teammate's way on the approach to the new Turn 9 long left hairpin at the end of the track's second straight.

The tactic worked brilliantly for Verstappen, who set a 1m22.109s that put him 0.551s clear of Hamilton after the Mercedes driver completed his opening run, which featured a lock-up at the new Turn 5 hairpin at the start of the second sector.

Mercedes opted to head the pack for the final runs, where Hamilton improved, but shipped more time to Verstappen's existing as his lap unfolded, to wind up 0.371s adrift.

Red Bull didn't repeat the tow tactic on the second Q3 runs, with Perez staying ahead of Verstappen all the way around as he set a personal best that still left him behind Norris's 1m22.291s.

Verstappen ended up slower than his first time on his second run, but it did not matter.

Carlos Sainz took fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who ran behind Hamilton on both runs for Mercedes in Q3, as the Black Arrows squad did not try a tow strategy.

Charles Leclerc took seventh ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who lost a quicker lap on his first run in Q3 for running too wide out of the final corner, where the FIA is hotly policing track limits.

Esteban Ocon finished ninth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, with both drivers facing post-qualifying investigations for possible impeding incidents involving Sebastian Vettel, with Ocon's occurring in Q1.

Q2 ended with chaotic scenes ahead of the final runs, where Verstappen switched to the softs after locking up on the set of mediums he had been running in the early part of the middle segment and flat-spotting the left front, the Dutchman using the red-walled rubber go quickest at that stage.

The pack were sent out en masse and things got so crowded at the final turns that Vettel stopped on the track just past the Turn 14 left where Kimi Raikkonen crashed in FP2.

He got going again but was eliminated in 15th, with Fernando Alonso the highest profile faller – the Alpine driver also annoyed by traffic late in his final lap as he came across Ricciardo going through the final corner in an incident that will be investigated after the session.

Ricciardo's last-gasp improvement then knocked out Alonso, who finished ahead of Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Gasly, who also faces a post-session investigation alongside Vettel for an incident that involved them getting in each other's way on the pit straight during the middle part of Q2, felt his brakes were too cold on his final run.

Q1, which Hamilton topped, was interrupted by a short red flag after Mick Schumacher knocked a bollard from inside the apex of the final corner, with Norris then sending it up into the air after it was sucked under his front wing when he subsequently came by.

But once it was retrieved the action got going again, with Stroll's last lap knocking out Nicholas Latifi in 16th.

Latifi ended up ahead of George Russell, who's excellent qualifying record for Williams ended on a down note as he was eliminated in 17th, ruing his tyres being "absolutely nowhere" and criticising his team's run plan late in the opening segment.

Raikkonen's final F1 qualifying session ended with him 18th in the second Alfa, the Finn pitting with a few seconds remaining ahead of the chequered flag falling.

The two Haas cars brought up the rear of the field once again, with Schumacher, who had two trips through the Turn 1 runoff during Q1, ending ahead of Nikita Mazepin.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'22.109  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'22.480 0.371
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'22.931 0.822
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'22.947 0.838
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'22.992 0.883
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'23.036 0.927
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'23.122 1.013
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'23.220 1.111
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'23.389 1.280
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'23.409 1.300
11 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'23.460 1.351
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'24.043 1.934
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'24.066 1.957
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'24.251 2.142
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'24.305 2.196
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'24.338 2.229
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'24.423 2.314
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'24.779 2.670
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'24.906 2.797
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'25.685 3.576
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Next article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 head-to-head before finale Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 head-to-head before finale

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for F1 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for F1 finale

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

Red Bull: FIA should not change racing rules stance for F1 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA should not change racing rules stance for F1 finale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
3 h
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
17 h
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.