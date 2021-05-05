Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull Next / Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role

By:

Former Renault Formula 1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul has revealed his next steps in motorsport following his surprise departure from the French car manufacturer earlier this year.

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role

Abiteboul left Renault ahead of its rebranding as Alpine, having played a key role in the restructuring and revamping of the operation.

The Enstone-based outfit elected not to directly replace him and instead installed a management structure that has no set team principal.

After several months away from the spotlight, Abiteboul has now been appointed as a motorsport advisor to the engineering company Mecachrome.

The Mecachrome company has a long history in motorsport, having worked for decades with the Renault F1 operation.

This season the company is manufacturing a number of significant components for the Renault power unit that Alpine F1 uses. Its engines are also used in F2 and F3.

Mecachrome supplies 3.4 litre V6 engines for FIA Formula 2.

Mecachrome supplies 3.4 litre V6 engines for FIA Formula 2.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Abiteboul’s role will be to propose strategic options for the medium term development of Mecachrome’s business in motorsport.

Christian Cornille, CEO of Mecachrome, said: “We are proud that Cyril can provide his support and expertise to the teams of the group in this activity, which since 1983 has supported prestigious brands in the largest categories of motorsport, F1, F2, F3, endurance, rally.

“Mecachrome group have to understand the trends and opportunities of this sector and make them consistent with the Group's objectives and the transformation undertaken in its other businesses.”

Abiteboul will also be joining early-stage venture capital firm HCVC as a venture partner in its next fund aimed in hardtech.

He will use his experience in the automotive and motorsport worlds to help HCVC as it invests in new companies in the mobility sector.

“I’m quite excited to bring my experience of sourcing and developing new technologies as well as innovative practices to the next generation of founders and inventors,” said Abiteboul.

“I’m also thrilled to be joining one of the most exciting venture capital firms investing in breakthrough technologies.”

HCVC has already invested in more than 40 companies in Europe and the United States.

Founder and managing partner Alexis Houssou commented: “We’re very proud to welcome Cyril to our team and can’t wait to work with him to support founders in building the future of mobility.

“Cyril is not just an engineer at heart but also someone with world-class experience in fields that are extremely relevant to HCVC and our portfolio companies.”

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull

Previous article

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull

Next article

Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"

Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Jonathan Noble

