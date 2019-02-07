A new look: Haas F1 unveil black and gold livery for 2019

The Haas F1 team have become the first to display their 2019 challenger, with the American team taking on a revised black and gold livery for this season.

Entering only their fourth season in the sport, Haas F1 have acquired title sponsorship from Rich Energy, an association which has influenced the livery for this year's car.

In a livery launch event at the Royal Automobile Club (RAC) on Pall Mall in London, the team displayed a car which has taken Rich Energy's branding; a mainly black livery, featuring gold accents. The team's logo and drivers' racewear will also follow the black and gold scheme.

The released images show renderings of the 2019 car, which will be unveiled in full at 8am on the first day of preseason testing, the 18th February.

Haas Automation founder and chairman of the Haas F1 team Gene Haas commented that he hoped the new regulations would improve the on-track show and help Haas push further up the grid.

“This is the time of the season when you hope you’ve got designs right and you can be competitive straight away,” said Haas.

“The new car looks distinctive, not only in terms of its colour scheme, but also with the new regulations in play. Hopefully those design changes brought in for 2019 will improve the racing on-track, and more importantly give us a shot at making more of an impact at each Grand Prix.”

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner added that the team still has areas in which to improve if they are to progress in 2019:

“It’s important that we keep progressing as a team, and this season is no different. Our partnership with Rich Energy is another positive example of moving forward as an organisation. We’re pleased to see their colours on the VF-19, we welcome them as they join our valued partner group in utilising Formula One as a global marketing platform.

"While 2018 delivered our best season to-date, the year showed, sometimes sharply, that we still have areas to improve on as a team. On-track, our push for performance started early with the VF-19, our next step is to get to Spain and utilise our time there wisely to prepare for Australia.”

Rich Energy have been looking to enter Formula One and compete against Red Bull for some time; they were reportedly planning to purchase the Force India F1 team before a judge ruled against their bid on the grounds of funding, and they were believed to have been in talks with McLaren and Williams.

By: Luke Murphy

All images: Haas F1 Team

