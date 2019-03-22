Sign in
Formula 1 / News

Video: What's gone wrong with the Williams FW42?

Video: What's gone wrong with the Williams FW42?
By:
26m ago

Motorsport.com assesses the problems facing the Williams team after an eye-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The warning signs were already in place for Williams; they arrived to testing late, their performances generated little enthusiasm, their chief technical officer is taking "a leave of absence" and they went into the opening race simply wanting to 'maximise their weekend'.

Concerns about the lack of pace in the Williams FW42 were confirmed when they qualified for the Australian Grand Prix at the back of the grid.

To underline their struggles, Williams' best 2019 qualifying lap was 0.130s slower than their best qualifying effort from 2018, making them the only team not to make a step forward in pace.

Their race was a lonely one; George Russell and Robert Kubica finished two and three laps behind the race-winner respectively, albeit with Kubica suffering from some opening lap damage.

As the only team to finish more than one lap behind, their difficulties are evident and, unless the Albert Park circuit made the FW42 appear worse than it is, they face a stern test to recover and salvage anything from the season.

Trying to figure out the reasons for Williams' scenario, Scott Mitchell and Jake Boxall-Legge join Glenn Freeman in discussing the "fundamental" problems facing the FW42, and why it could be more than just a lack of downforce.

Do you think Williams can reduce the gap to the midfield? Do you think it's too early to write off their 2019 season? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers
Series Formula 1
Tags innovation
Author Luke Murphy
