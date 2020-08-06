Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Preview

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

shares
comments
70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 7:07 AM

Formula 1 is making a second visit to the Silverstone this weekend for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying in your country on August 8.

Mercedes has been the dominant force in qualifying so far, locking out the front row in three out of four rounds so far. With that kind of form, the battle for pole position is likely going to be limited between Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull is expected to be Mercedes' closest challenger over one lap, but it would be foolish to rule out Racing Point getting at least one of its cars on the second row.

Ferrari won't be too far behind, but the Scuderia has been faster in race trim than on one-lap pace this year.

What time does qualifying for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held from 2-3pm local time (BST).

  • Date: Saturday, August 8 2020 
  • Start time: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times for qualifying in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: While the British Grand Prix was broadcast on both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 in the UK, Sky TV has the exclusive rights for the 70th Anniversary GP.

As for other European countries, RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: F1 fans in the US can watch Saturday's qualifying session on ESPN. Tudn will show qualifying in Mexico, while the TSN/RDS network will broadcast it in Canada.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Spark Sport and Fox Sport 506 will broadcast qualifying in New Zealand and Australia respectively. 

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. F1 TV also offers additional camera angles and other features.

Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV and Movistar also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will be presenting its live coverage of qualifying straight from Silverstone. Make sure to check our website for live updates throughout the session.

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory?

Previous article

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory?

Next article

Ferrari "not the third quickest" F1 car despite upgrades

Ferrari "not the third quickest" F1 car despite upgrades
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
1h

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

Ken Block to make World RX return in electric Ford Fiesta
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Ken Block to make World RX return in electric Ford Fiesta

DTM cars cross 300km/h for the first time
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM cars cross 300km/h for the first time

Kubica "paid heavy penalty for inexperience" on DTM debut
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica "paid heavy penalty for inexperience" on DTM debut

Latest news

Ferrari "not the third quickest" F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
0m

Ferrari "not the third quickest" F1 car despite upgrades

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
1h

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory? Prime
FRS Formula Renault / Nostalgia

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory?

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

Trending

1
Formula 1

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

2
Formula 1

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

3
Formula 1

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

4
Formula E

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19

5
Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

1h

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1
1h

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Ferrari "not the third quickest" F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1

Ferrari "not the third quickest" F1 car despite upgrades

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory?
FRS

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory?

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker
Formula 1

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

Why Verstappen will be “counting some sheep” at Silverstone
Formula 1

Why Verstappen will be “counting some sheep” at Silverstone

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.