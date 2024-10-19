F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

As per the new-for-2024 sprint format, qualifying will take place on Saturday afternoon, a few hours after the half-distance race.

For reference, Max Verstappen set the fastest time for Red Bull in the sprint qualifying on Friday, while Lando Norris finished fourth.

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the United States Grand Prix will begin at 5pm local time (-5 GMT) on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.

Date : Saturday, 19 October 2024

: Saturday, 19 October 2024 Start time: 22:00 GMT / 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday) / 00:00 SAT (Sunday) / 01:00 EAT (Sunday) / 18:00 ET / 17:00 CT / 15:00 PT / 09:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 07:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:30 IST (Sunday)

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Sprint quali 21:30 22:30 23:30 17:30 14:30 08:30¹ 06:30¹ 03:00¹ Sprint 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Quali 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN Network

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

