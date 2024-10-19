All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 United States GP

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Austin plays host to the 18th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 18-20 October. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari and Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Gunter Steiner
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mika Hakkinen
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Otmar Szafnauer
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Danica Patrick
Jock Clear, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team, James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, with Romain Grosjean
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
A Ferrari fan in the paddock
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Red Bull RB20 rear suspension detail
Haas VF-24 detail
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Franco Colapinto, Williams, Gaetan Jego, Williams Racing Race Engineer
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
The flag of the United States of America
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team on stage
Former NASCAR star Jeff Gordon poses with an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps car
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Raoul Spanger, Manager of Nico Hulkenberg
Leo Neugebauer in the Haas F1 Team garage
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, with Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mercedes F1 W15 rear suspension detail
Haas VF-24 rear wing detail
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Jeff Gordon
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Mechanics push Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Alpine mechanic pitlane practice
Mercedes F1 W15 front wing detail
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Sprint pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Sprint pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, receives his Sprint Qualifyiing Award from Leo Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete
98

As per the new-for-2024 sprint format, qualifying will take place on Saturday afternoon, a few hours after the half-distance race.

For reference, Max Verstappen set the fastest time for Red Bull in the sprint qualifying on Friday, while Lando Norris finished fourth.

Local time Your time
Event Date
United States GP
Oct 19
 
13:00  
SPRINT
  Oct 19
 
13:00
QU
  Oct 19
 
17:00
Race
  Oct 20
 
14:00

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the United States Grand Prix will begin at 5pm local time (-5  GMT) on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.

  • Date: Saturday, 19 October 2024
  • Start time: 22:00 GMT / 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday) / 00:00 SAT (Sunday) / 01:00 EAT (Sunday) / 18:00 ET / 17:00 CT / 15:00 PT / 09:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 07:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:30 IST  (Sunday)

2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Sprint quali

21:30

22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 08:30¹

06:30¹

 03:00¹

Sprint

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

05:00¹

 03:00¹

23:30
Quali

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

US GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

1'33.602

   212.033
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.021

1'33.623

 0.021 211.986
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.253

1'33.855

 0.232 211.462
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.266

1'33.868

 0.013 211.433
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.306

1'33.908

 0.040 211.343
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.361

1'33.963

 0.055 211.219
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.491

1'34.093

 0.130 210.927
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.494

1'34.096

 0.003 210.920
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.510

1'34.112

 0.016 210.884
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 20

+0.711

1'34.313

 0.201 210.435
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.762

1'34.364

 0.051 210.321
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+0.773

1'34.375

 0.011 210.297
13 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull 28

+0.841

1'34.443

 0.068 210.145
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.016

1'34.618

 0.175 209.757
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+1.017

1'34.619

 0.001 209.754
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.036

1'34.638

 0.019 209.712
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24

+1.204

1'34.806

 0.168 209.341
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26

+1.439

1'35.041

 0.235 208.823
19 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.646

1'35.248

 0.207 208.369
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 15

+3.617

1'37.219

 1.971 204.145
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 United States GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Next article How Mercedes upgrades have proved an instant hit at Austin

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 US GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 US GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
United States GP
F1 US GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde snatches points lead with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde snatches points lead with Saturday win

DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde snatches points lead with Saturday win
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP

What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global