F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Austin plays host to the 18th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 18-20 October. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on TV.
As per the new-for-2024 sprint format, qualifying will take place on Saturday afternoon, a few hours after the half-distance race.
For reference, Max Verstappen set the fastest time for Red Bull in the sprint qualifying on Friday, while Lando Norris finished fourth.
|Event
|Date
|
Oct 19
13:00
|
United States GP - SPRINT
|
Oct 19
13:00
|
United States GP - QU
|
Oct 19
17:00
|
United States GP - Race
|
Oct 20
14:00
What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the United States Grand Prix will begin at 5pm local time (-5 GMT) on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.
- Date: Saturday, 19 October 2024
- Start time: 22:00 GMT / 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday) / 00:00 SAT (Sunday) / 01:00 EAT (Sunday) / 18:00 ET / 17:00 CT / 15:00 PT / 09:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 07:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:30 IST (Sunday)
2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Sprint quali
|
21:30
|
22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|08:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:00¹
|
Sprint
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|11:00
|
05:00¹
|03:00¹
|
23:30
|Quali
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
US GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
1'33.602
|212.033
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.021
1'33.623
|0.021
|211.986
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.253
1'33.855
|0.232
|211.462
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.266
1'33.868
|0.013
|211.433
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.306
1'33.908
|0.040
|211.343
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.361
1'33.963
|0.055
|211.219
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.491
1'34.093
|0.130
|210.927
|8
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.494
1'34.096
|0.003
|210.920
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.510
1'34.112
|0.016
|210.884
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.711
1'34.313
|0.201
|210.435
|11
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.762
1'34.364
|0.051
|210.321
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+0.773
1'34.375
|0.011
|210.297
|13
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.841
1'34.443
|0.068
|210.145
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.016
1'34.618
|0.175
|209.757
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.017
1'34.619
|0.001
|209.754
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.036
1'34.638
|0.019
|209.712
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+1.204
1'34.806
|0.168
|209.341
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.439
1'35.041
|0.235
|208.823
|19
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.646
1'35.248
|0.207
|208.369
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+3.617
1'37.219
|1.971
|204.145
|View full results
