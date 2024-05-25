F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Monte Carlo plays host to the eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 24-26 May. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on TV.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in Friday practice ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.
Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen made it four different teams inside the top four as he finished just over half a second off the pace in the lead Red Bull.
What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Circuit de Monaco.
- Date: Saturday, 25 May, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Monaco GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|35
|
1'12.169
|166.459
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.029
1'12.198
|0.029
|166.392
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|35
|
+0.126
1'12.295
|0.097
|166.169
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|33
|
+0.227
1'12.396
|0.101
|165.937
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|33
|
+0.228
1'12.397
|0.001
|165.935
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.606
1'12.775
|0.378
|165.073
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.620
1'12.789
|0.014
|165.041
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|34
|
+0.706
1'12.875
|0.086
|164.846
|9
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|36
|
+0.732
1'12.901
|0.026
|164.787
|10
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|35
|
+0.785
1'12.954
|0.053
|164.668
|11
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.815
1'12.984
|0.030
|164.600
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+1.060
1'13.229
|0.245
|164.049
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.079
1'13.248
|0.019
|164.007
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|33
|
+1.221
1'13.390
|0.142
|163.689
|15
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|34
|
+1.256
1'13.425
|0.035
|163.611
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|34
|
+1.407
1'13.576
|0.151
|163.276
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|36
|
+1.981
1'14.150
|0.574
|162.012
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.990
1'14.159
|0.009
|161.992
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|30
|
+2.401
1'14.570
|0.411
|161.099
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|
+3.405
1'15.574
|1.004
|158.959
|View full results
Monaco GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|37
|
1'11.278
|168.540
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.188
1'11.466
|0.188
|168.096
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|37
|
+0.475
1'11.753
|0.287
|167.424
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|37
|
+0.535
1'11.813
|0.060
|167.284
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|35
|
+0.675
1'11.953
|0.140
|166.958
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|36
|
+0.684
1'11.962
|0.009
|166.938
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.784
1'12.062
|0.100
|166.706
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|
+0.821
1'12.099
|0.037
|166.620
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|38
|
+0.979
1'12.257
|0.158
|166.256
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.982
1'12.260
|0.003
|166.249
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|36
|
+1.071
1'12.349
|0.089
|166.045
|12
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|35
|
+1.088
1'12.366
|0.017
|166.006
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.195
1'12.473
|0.107
|165.761
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|34
|
+1.276
1'12.554
|0.081
|165.575
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|34
|
+1.291
1'12.569
|0.015
|165.541
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|37
|
+1.299
1'12.577
|0.008
|165.523
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|35
|
+1.472
1'12.750
|0.173
|165.129
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|36
|
+1.512
1'12.790
|0.040
|165.039
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.779
1'13.057
|0.267
|164.435
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+2.495
1'13.773
|0.716
|162.840
|View full results
