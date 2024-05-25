All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Monte Carlo plays host to the eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 24-26 May. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in Friday practice ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen made it four different teams inside the top four as he finished just over half a second off the pace in the lead Red Bull.

What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Circuit de Monaco.

  • Date: Saturday, 25 May, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Monaco GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 35

1'12.169

   166.459
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.029

1'12.198

 0.029 166.392
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.126

1'12.295

 0.097 166.169
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 33

+0.227

1'12.396

 0.101 165.937
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.228

1'12.397

 0.001 165.935
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.606

1'12.775

 0.378 165.073
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.620

1'12.789

 0.014 165.041
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 34

+0.706

1'12.875

 0.086 164.846
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 36

+0.732

1'12.901

 0.026 164.787
10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 35

+0.785

1'12.954

 0.053 164.668
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.815

1'12.984

 0.030 164.600
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+1.060

1'13.229

 0.245 164.049
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.079

1'13.248

 0.019 164.007
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.221

1'13.390

 0.142 163.689
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.256

1'13.425

 0.035 163.611
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+1.407

1'13.576

 0.151 163.276
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 36

+1.981

1'14.150

 0.574 162.012
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 33

+1.990

1'14.159

 0.009 161.992
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 30

+2.401

1'14.570

 0.411 161.099
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 10

+3.405

1'15.574

 1.004 158.959
View full results  

Monaco GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 37

1'11.278

   168.540
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 32

+0.188

1'11.466

 0.188 168.096
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 37

+0.475

1'11.753

 0.287 167.424
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 37

+0.535

1'11.813

 0.060 167.284
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 35

+0.675

1'11.953

 0.140 166.958
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 36

+0.684

1'11.962

 0.009 166.938
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+0.784

1'12.062

 0.100 166.706
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 31

+0.821

1'12.099

 0.037 166.620
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 38

+0.979

1'12.257

 0.158 166.256
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.982

1'12.260

 0.003 166.249
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 36

+1.071

1'12.349

 0.089 166.045
12 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 35

+1.088

1'12.366

 0.017 166.006
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.195

1'12.473

 0.107 165.761
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 34

+1.276

1'12.554

 0.081 165.575
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+1.291

1'12.569

 0.015 165.541
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 37

+1.299

1'12.577

 0.008 165.523
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 35

+1.472

1'12.750

 0.173 165.129
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 36

+1.512

1'12.790

 0.040 165.039
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 31

+1.779

1'13.057

 0.267 164.435
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 32

+2.495

1'13.773

 0.716 162.840
View full results  

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
