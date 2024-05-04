All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Miami plays host to the sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 03-05 May. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the sole practice session on Friday and is also the favourite for pole position on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch driver won the previous two editions of the Miami GP in 2022 and '23.

What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium.

  • Date: Saturday, 04 May, 2024
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday) 

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

02:30¹

01:30¹

22:00

Shootout

20:30

21:30

22:30

 16:30

13:30

 06:30¹

05:30¹

 02:00¹

Sprint

16:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

 09:00

02:00¹

 01:00¹

21:30
Quali

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Miami GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25

1'28.595

   219.913
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.105

1'28.700

 0.105 219.652
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.116

1'28.711

 0.011 219.625
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.189

1'28.784

 0.073 219.444
5 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+0.222

1'28.817

 0.033 219.363
6 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.273

1'28.868

 0.051 219.237
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.417

1'29.012

 0.144 218.882
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 25

+0.461

1'29.056

 0.044 218.774
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 23

+0.568

1'29.163

 0.107 218.512
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 27

+0.580

1'29.175

 0.012 218.482
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 27

+0.583

1'29.178

 0.003 218.475
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 26

+0.594

1'29.189

 0.011 218.448
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 25

+0.719

1'29.314

 0.125 218.142
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+0.798

1'29.393

 0.079 217.949
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+0.850

1'29.445

 0.052 217.823
16 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.900

1'29.495

 0.050 217.701
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 23

+1.041

1'29.636

 0.141 217.359
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.296

1'29.891

 0.255 216.742
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+1.428

1'30.023

 0.132 216.424
20 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+3.504

1'32.099

 2.076 211.546
View full results  

