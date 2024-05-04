F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the sole practice session on Friday and is also the favourite for pole position on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch driver won the previous two editions of the Miami GP in 2022 and '23.

What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Date : Saturday, 04 May, 2024

: Saturday, 04 May, 2024 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Shootout 20:30 21:30 22:30 16:30 13:30 06:30¹ 05:30¹ 02:00¹ Sprint 16:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 02:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Quali 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Miami GP - FP1 results: