F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Max Verstappen set the pace for Red Bull in FP1, which was the only representative session on Friday, as he posted a time of 1m30.056s in his RB20.

Sergio Perez finished just under two tenths down in second, followed by Australian GP winner Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

Mercedes ended up a strong fourth and fifth, with George Russell leading team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

What time does qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Japanese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+9 GMT) on Saturday.

Date : Saturday, 6 April 2024

: Saturday, 6 April 2024 Start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CET / 08:00 SAT / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Friday) / 17:00 AEDT / 15:00 JST / 11:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 17:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 Quali 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 17:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Suzuka throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Japanese GP - FP1 results:

Japanese GP - FP2 results: