F1 Imola GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Imola plays host to the seventh round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 17-19 May. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV.
Charles Leclerc set the pace in Friday practice, making Ferrari the favourite to take pole position on home turf.
Red Bull, meanwhile, suffered with the updated version of RB20, with reigning champion Max Verstappen finishing the two sessions in fifth and seventh.
What time does qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix, also known as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
- Date: Saturday, 18 May, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Imola GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|
1'16.990
|229.541
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.104
1'17.094
|0.104
|229.231
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.130
1'17.120
|0.026
|229.154
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.243
1'17.233
|0.113
|228.819
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.250
1'17.240
|0.007
|228.798
|6
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.398
1'17.388
|0.148
|228.360
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.418
1'17.408
|0.020
|228.301
|8
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.612
1'17.602
|0.194
|227.731
|9
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.817
1'17.807
|0.205
|227.131
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.877
1'17.867
|0.060
|226.956
|11
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|21
|
+0.915
1'17.905
|0.038
|226.845
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.082
1'18.072
|0.167
|226.360
|13
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+1.152
1'18.142
|0.070
|226.157
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|
+1.622
1'18.612
|0.470
|224.805
|15
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|31
|
+1.677
1'18.667
|0.055
|224.648
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.837
1'18.827
|0.160
|224.192
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|18
|
+2.139
1'19.129
|0.302
|223.336
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+2.911
1'19.901
|0.772
|221.178
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|
+3.060
1'20.050
|0.149
|220.767
|20
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+4.069
1'21.059
|1.009
|218.018
|View full results
Imola GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|
1'15.906
|232.819
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.192
1'16.098
|0.192
|232.232
|3
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|32
|
+0.380
1'16.286
|0.188
|231.659
|4
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.391
1'16.297
|0.011
|231.626
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.405
1'16.311
|0.014
|231.583
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|
+0.517
1'16.423
|0.112
|231.244
|7
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.541
1'16.447
|0.024
|231.171
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.646
1'16.552
|0.105
|230.854
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|
+0.920
1'16.826
|0.274
|230.031
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.932
1'16.838
|0.012
|229.995
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|32
|
+1.061
1'16.967
|0.129
|229.610
|12
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|
+1.074
1'16.980
|0.013
|229.571
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.085
1'16.991
|0.011
|229.538
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|31
|
+1.102
1'17.008
|0.017
|229.487
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|32
|
+1.158
1'17.064
|0.056
|229.321
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.182
1'17.088
|0.024
|229.249
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.223
1'17.129
|0.041
|229.127
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.229
1'17.135
|0.006
|229.110
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.700
1'17.606
|0.471
|227.719
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.942
1'17.848
|0.242
|227.011
|View full results
