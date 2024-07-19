F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Hungaroring plays host to the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 19-21 July. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren's Lando Norris led the way in Friday practice, edging out championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.243s.
Carlos Sainz was a strong third for Ferrari, clocking a time that was just under four tenths off the outright pace.
What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at the Hungaroring.
- Date: Saturday, 20 July, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Hungaroring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Hungarian GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
1'18.713
|200.368
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.276
1'18.989
|0.276
|199.668
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|
+0.298
1'19.011
|0.022
|199.612
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.424
1'19.137
|0.126
|199.294
|5
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.467
1'19.180
|0.043
|199.186
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.498
1'19.211
|0.031
|199.108
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.536
1'19.249
|0.038
|199.013
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.547
1'19.260
|0.011
|198.985
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.552
1'19.265
|0.005
|198.973
|10
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.574
1'19.287
|0.022
|198.917
|11
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|22
|
+0.727
1'19.440
|0.153
|198.534
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.865
1'19.578
|0.138
|198.190
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.973
1'19.686
|0.108
|197.921
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.081
1'19.794
|0.108
|197.653
|15
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.091
1'19.804
|0.010
|197.629
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.172
1'19.885
|0.081
|197.428
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|
+1.263
1'19.976
|0.091
|197.204
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|
+1.310
1'20.023
|0.047
|197.088
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.582
1'20.295
|0.272
|196.420
|20
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.658
1'20.371
|0.076
|196.234
|View full results
Hungarian GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|
1'17.788
|202.751
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.243
1'18.031
|0.243
|202.119
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.397
1'18.185
|0.154
|201.721
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.467
1'18.255
|0.070
|201.541
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.506
1'18.294
|0.039
|201.440
|6
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.527
1'18.315
|0.021
|201.386
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.575
1'18.363
|0.048
|201.263
|8
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.583
1'18.371
|0.008
|201.242
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.726
1'18.514
|0.143
|200.876
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.731
1'18.519
|0.005
|200.863
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.798
1'18.586
|0.067
|200.692
|12
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.823
1'18.611
|0.025
|200.628
|13
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.830
1'18.618
|0.007
|200.610
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+0.966
1'18.754
|0.136
|200.264
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|
+1.003
1'18.791
|0.037
|200.170
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+1.100
1'18.888
|0.097
|199.923
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.391
1'19.179
|0.291
|199.189
|18
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|
+1.498
1'19.286
|0.107
|198.920
|19
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|13
|
+1.818
1'19.606
|0.320
|198.120
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|25
|
+2.279
1'20.067
|0.461
|196.980
|View full results
