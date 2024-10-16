All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 United States GP

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Austin this weekend for the 19th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 United States Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field at the start

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen leads the drivers championship by 52 ponts as F1 returns from a month-long break, while McLaren has extended its advantage over Red Bull to 59 points in the manufacturers' standings.

Local time Your time
Event Date
United States GP
Oct 18
 
12:30  
FP1
  Oct 18
 
12:30
SPRINT QU
  Oct 18
 
16:30
SPRINT
  Oct 19
 
13:00
QU
  Oct 19
 
17:00
Race
  Oct 20
 
14:00

2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Sprint quali

21:30

22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 08:30¹

06:30¹

 03:00¹

Sprint

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

05:00¹

 03:00¹

23:30
Quali

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
  • Sprint qualifying: 22:30 - 23:14 BST

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint: 19:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 BST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Race: 20:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Europe

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
  • Sprint qualifying: 23:30 - 00:14 CEST

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST
  • Race: 21:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET 
  • Sprint qualifying: 17:30 - 18:14 ET 

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint: 14:00 ET 
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 ET 

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Race: 15:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Central Time)

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CT
  • Sprint qualifying: 16:30 - 17:14 CT

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint: 13:00 CT 
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CT

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Race:  14:00 CT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 PT
  • Sprint qualifying: 14:30 - 15:14 PT

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint: 11:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 PT 

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Race:  12:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
  • Sprint qualifying: 08:30 - 09:14 AEDT

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Sprint: 05:00 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT

Monday 21st October 2024

  • Race: 06:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
  • Sprint qualifying: 06:30 - 07:14 JST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Sprint: 03:00 JST 
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 JST

Monday 21st October 2024

  • Race: 04:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Africa

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
  • Sprint qualifying: 23:30 - 00:14 SAT 

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint qualifying: 00:30 - 01:14 EAT 
  • Sprint: 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT
  • Race: 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in India

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint qualifying: 03:00 - 03:44 IST 
  • Sprint: 23:30 IST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Qualifying: 03:30 - 04:30 IST

Monday 21st October 2024

  • Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How F1's top teams have evolved their brake solutions during 2024
Next article Ranked: Every circuit F1 visited in the United States

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bourdais returns to WEC in Bahrain finale with Cadillac

Bourdais returns to WEC in Bahrain finale with Cadillac

WEC
Bahrain
Bourdais returns to WEC in Bahrain finale with Cadillac
Mercedes driver Gounon to replace Stolz for DTM debut at Hockenheim

Mercedes driver Gounon to replace Stolz for DTM debut at Hockenheim

DTM
Hockenheim
Mercedes driver Gounon to replace Stolz for DTM debut at Hockenheim
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

WRC Central Europe: Ogier leaps into early lead from Neuville

WRC Central Europe: Ogier leaps into early lead from Neuville

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC Central Europe: Ogier leaps into early lead from Neuville
Tacos, BBQ, and pool parties: An insider’s guide to Austin F1

Tacos, BBQ, and pool parties: An insider’s guide to Austin F1

Culture
Tacos, BBQ, and pool parties: An insider’s guide to Austin F1
FIA allows cars from 1991-2000 to enter historic competition

FIA allows cars from 1991-2000 to enter historic competition

Vint Vintage
Monaco Historic Grand Prix
FIA allows cars from 1991-2000 to enter historic competition
F1 to scrap point for fastest lap after 2024 season

F1 to scrap point for fastest lap after 2024 season

F1 Formula 1
F1 to scrap point for fastest lap after 2024 season

Prime

Discover prime content
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global