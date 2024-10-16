2024 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Austin this weekend for the 19th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 United States Grand Prix on TV.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen leads the drivers championship by 52 ponts as F1 returns from a month-long break, while McLaren has extended its advantage over Red Bull to 59 points in the manufacturers' standings.
|Event
|Date
|
Oct 18
12:30
|
United States GP - FP1
|
Oct 18
12:30
|
United States GP - SPRINT QU
|
Oct 18
16:30
|
United States GP - SPRINT
|
Oct 19
13:00
|
United States GP - QU
|
Oct 19
17:00
|
United States GP - Race
|
Oct 20
14:00
2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Sprint quali
|
21:30
|
22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|08:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:00¹
|
Sprint
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|11:00
|
05:00¹
|03:00¹
|
23:30
|Quali
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
- Sprint qualifying: 22:30 - 23:14 BST
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint: 19:00 BST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 BST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Race: 20:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Europe
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
- Sprint qualifying: 23:30 - 00:14 CEST
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST
- Race: 21:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET
- Sprint qualifying: 17:30 - 18:14 ET
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint: 14:00 ET
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 ET
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Race: 15:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Central Time)
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CT
- Sprint qualifying: 16:30 - 17:14 CT
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint: 13:00 CT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CT
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Race: 14:00 CT
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 PT
- Sprint qualifying: 14:30 - 15:14 PT
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint: 11:00 PT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 PT
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Race: 12:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
- Sprint qualifying: 08:30 - 09:14 AEDT
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Sprint: 05:00 AEDT
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT
Monday 21st October 2024
- Race: 06:00 AEDT
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
- Sprint qualifying: 06:30 - 07:14 JST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Sprint: 03:00 JST
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 JST
Monday 21st October 2024
- Race: 04:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Africa
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
- Sprint qualifying: 23:30 - 00:14 SAT
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint qualifying: 00:30 - 01:14 EAT
- Sprint: 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT
- Race: 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in India
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint qualifying: 03:00 - 03:44 IST
- Sprint: 23:30 IST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Qualifying: 03:30 - 04:30 IST
Monday 21st October 2024
- Race: 00:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
