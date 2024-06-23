All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 23 June. Here's how you can watch the 10th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren's Lando Norris will start the race from pole position ahead of Red Bull ace Max Verstappen. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will share the second row of the grid.

What time does the Spanish Grand Prix start?

The Spanish GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

  • Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30¹

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'11.383

 234.862
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.020

1'11.403

 234.796
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.318

1'11.701

 233.821
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.320

1'11.703

 233.814
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.348

1'11.731

 233.723
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.353

1'11.736

 233.706
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.474

1'11.857

 233.313
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.742

1'12.125

 232.446
9 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

 

  
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.745

1'12.128

 232.436
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.678

1'12.061

 232.652
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+0.844

1'12.227

 232.118
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.927

1'12.310

 231.851
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.989

1'12.372

 231.653
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.355

1'12.738

 230.487
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.554

1'12.937

 229.858
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.602

1'12.985

 229.707
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.692

1'13.075

 229.424
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.770

1'13.153

 229.179
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.126

1'13.509

 228.070
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Norris believes eight F1 drivers could win Spanish GP
Next article Russell: Mercedes "the most confident we have been" in three F1 seasons

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna II
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global