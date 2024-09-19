2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to the streets of Marina Bay this weekend for the 18th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on TV.
Max Verstappen continues to lead the standings heading to Singapore, but his advantage has been slashed to 59 points by Lando Norris.
In the constructors' stake, McLaren has leapfrogged Red Bull following Oscar Piastri's victory in Azerbaijan last weekend.
2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|Quali
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in local time
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 local time
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 local time
- Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 local time
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 20:00 local time
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Europe
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 08:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 05:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Australia
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Japan
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Africa
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in India
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
- Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
