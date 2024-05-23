2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Monte Carlo this weekend for the eighth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on TV.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Monaco remains the crown jewel of the F1 calendar and continues to attract fans and stars alike, despite critisism from various quarters about racing being a bit of a procession.
Qualifying will be extremely important this Saturday, as overtaking opportunities are limited around the tight 3.3km circuit in the Principality.
2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Race: 14:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Europe
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Race: 09:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Race: 06:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Australia
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Japan
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Africa
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Race: 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in India
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal
FIA urged to delete best laps of F1 drivers causing Monaco red flags
How Espargaro “silenced many mouths” during his underdog MotoGP career
Prime
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments