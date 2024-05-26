F1 Monaco GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start his home race from pole position, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and in-form Lando Norris (McLaren) will line up third and fourth respectively.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will take the start from sixth on the grid after a difficult qualifying for the Red Bull driver.

What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start?

The Monaco GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.

Date : Sunday, 26 May, 2024

: Sunday, 26 May, 2024 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid: