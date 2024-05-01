2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 makes its third visit to the Miami this weekend, as it continues to build on the success of the inaugural event in 2022.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the last two editions of the Miami GP and is once again the favourite for victory, with the RB20 proving to be near-unbeatable in 2024.

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Shootout 20:30 21:30 22:30 16:30 13:30 06:30¹ 05:30¹ 02:00¹ Sprint 16:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 02:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Quali 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 3rd May 2024

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 BST

Sprint shootout: 21:30 - 22:14 BST

Saturday 4th May 2024

Sprint: 17:00 BST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 5th May 2024

Race: 21:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd May 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Sprint shootout: 22:30 - 23:14 CEST

Saturday 4th May 2024

Sprint: 18:00 CEST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 5th May 2024

Race: 22:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 3rd May 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 ET

Sprint shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 ET

Saturday 4th May 2024

Sprint: 12:00 ET

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET

Sunday 5th May 2024

Race: 16:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 3rd May 2024

Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 PT

Sprint shootout: 13:30 - 14:14 PT

Saturday 4th May 2024

Sprint: 09:00 PT

Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Sunday 5th May 2024

Race: 13:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 4th May 2024

Free Practice: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST

Sprint shootout: 06:30 - 07:14 AEST

Sunday 5th May 2024

Sprint: 02:00 AEST

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 6th May 2024

Race: 06:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 4th May 2024

Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 JST

Sprint shootout: 05:30 - 06:14 JST

Sunday 5th May 2024

Sprint: 01:00 JST

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 6th May 2024

Race: 05:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd May 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT

Sprint shootout: 22:30 - 23:14 SAT / 23:30 - 00:14¹ EAT

Saturday 4th May 2024

Sprint: 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00¹ EAT

Sunday 5th May 2024

Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd May 2024

Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 IST

Saturday 4th May 2024

Sprint shootout: 02:00 - 02:44 IST

Sprint: 21:30 IST

Sunday 5th May 2024

Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.