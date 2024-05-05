F1 Miami GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 05 May. Here's how you can watch the sixth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position as he chases his fifth win of the season, and third consecutive triumph in Miami.
What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?
The Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium.
- Date: Sunday, 05 May, 2024
- Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)
2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
09:30
|
02:30¹
|
01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Shootout
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
22:30
|16:30
|
13:30
|06:30¹
|
05:30¹
|02:00¹
|
Sprint
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|09:00
|
02:00¹
|01:00¹
|
21:30
|Quali
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'27.241
|223.326
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.141
1'27.382
|222.965
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.214
1'27.455
|222.779
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.219
1'27.460
|222.766
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.353
1'27.594
|222.426
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.434
1'27.675
|222.220
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.826
1'28.067
|221.231
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.866
1'28.107
|221.131
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.905
1'28.146
|221.033
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.951
1'28.192
|220.917
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.981
1'28.222
|220.842
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.083
1'28.324
|220.587
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.130
1'28.371
|220.470
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.172
1'28.413
|220.365
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.186
1'28.427
|220.330
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.222
1'28.463
|220.241
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.246
1'28.487
|220.181
|18
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.376
1'28.617
|219.858
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.378
1'28.619
|219.853
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.583
1'28.824
|219.346
|View full results
Top Comments