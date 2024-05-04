All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP

2024 F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Erik Junius

Verstappen will start ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) after the qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3. 

Per the new sprint weekend format, which was first trialed in China, these sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event. 

Miami GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay
[s]  		  Delay
[%]  
1 1  Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.641 - -
2 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.749 0.108 0.123
3 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.876 0.235 0.268
4 3  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.044 0.403 0.460
5 55  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.103 0.462 0.527
6 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.161 0.520 0.593
7 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.375 0.734 0.838
8 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.419 0.778 0.888
9 4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.472 0.831 0.948
10 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.476 0.835 0.953
11 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'28.343 0.702 0.801
12 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.371 0.730 0.833
13 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.379 0.738 0.842
14 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.614 0.973 1.110
15 22  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT - - -
16 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'29.185 1.544 1.762
17 24  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.267 1.626 1.855
18 2  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'29.551 1.910 2.179
19 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'29.858 2.217 2.530
20 77  Valtteri Bottas* Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.360 1.719 1.961
    * – 3-place penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly and impeding Oscar Piastri during qualifying
 
What happened in Miami GP SQ1?

McLaren’s Lando Norris set the pace at 1m27.939s, 0.117s ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, and a quarter of a second clear of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, the Sauber duo of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, and the Williamses of Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon, the latter having his best laptime for exceeding track limits at Turn 15.

Miami GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Norris fastest from Piastri

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.939   6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.056 0.117 7
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.192 0.253 6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.194 0.255 6
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.377 0.438 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.387 0.448 6
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.435 0.496 7
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.537 0.598 8
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.681 0.742 3
10  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.687 0.748 6
11  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.700 0.761 6
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.736 0.797 6
13  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.807 0.868 6
14  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.873 0.934 6
15  27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'29.040 1.101 6
16  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'29.185 1.246 6
17  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.267 1.328 6
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.360 1.421 7
19  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'29.551 1.612 6
20  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'29.858 1.919 6

What happened in Miami GP SQ2?

Norris again led the way with a lap of 1m27.597s, 0.268s faster than Perez.

Knocked out at this point were the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Hamilton, who clipped the wall during his last-ditch effort to no avail, Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB). 

Miami GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Norris fastest from Perez

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.597   3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.865 0.268 5
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.977 0.380 6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.001 0.404 3
3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.122 0.525 5
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.163 0.566 6
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.189 0.592 5
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.262 0.665 6
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.323 0.726 6
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.330 0.733 6
11  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.343 0.746 6
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.371 0.774 6
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.379 0.782 6
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.614 1.017 6
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT - - 3

What happened in Miami GP SQ3?

Perez set the bar at 1m27.876s, as the field switched from medium to hard tyres, before Verstappen beat that with 1m27.641s despite a big slide at the chicane.

Leclerc jumped to second, just a tenth off pole, and ahead of Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo (RB) was a very impressive fourth from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Piastri, the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Alonso, Norris – who was over eight tenths off pole having topped all the previous sessions – and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

Miami GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.641   3
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.749 0.108 3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.876 0.235 3
3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.044 0.403 3
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.103 0.462 3
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.161 0.520 3
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.375 0.734 3
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.419 0.778 3
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.472 0.831 3
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.476 0.835 3
Charles Bradley
