2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

Norris beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari after the McLaren ace took full advantage to make his pitstop under the safety car, unlike all his rivals.

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Gap 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 57 - 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 57 -7.612 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 57 -9.920 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 57 -11.407 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 57 -14.650 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 57 -16.585 7 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 57 -26.185 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 57 -34.789 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 57 -37.107 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 57 -39.746 11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 57 -40.789 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 57 -44.958 13 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 57 -49.756 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 57 -49.979 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 57 -50.956 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 57 -52.356 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 57 -55.173 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 57 -1'04.683 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 57 -1'16.091 - 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 27 -

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the charge to Turn 1, as his team-mate Sergio Perez divebombed down the inside of the Ferraris but locked up and went straight on – just missing Verstappen.

Leclerc ran second from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz initially, but a fast-starting Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – from sixth on the grid – snatched third from the Spaniard around the outside at Turn 2, while Perez recovered in fifth, ahead of Norris.

Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) passed Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, which started on hard tyres among a mostly medium-shod field, for seventh. Further back, the Alpines raced wheel to wheel through the Turns 13-14-15 and 16 sequence in an argument over 13th, with Pierre Gasly grabbing the spot after a brush of wheels.

Verstappen pulled clear of Leclerc’s DRS range, leaving the lead Ferrari prone to Piastri and Sainz. Piastri DRS-ed past Leclerc at Turn 17 at the end of lap four but was already 2s behind Verstappen.

Perez fell away from the leaders, into the clutches of Norris. Hamilton regained seventh from Hulkenberg on the approach to Turn 11 on lap seven, with Lewis reporting “we nearly had a big crash there” as he was squeezed towards the wall.

But Hamilton locked up six corners later and allowed Hulkenberg ahead of him again. They swapped places again three laps later, with George Russell (Mercedes) also getting by at Turn 11 a couple of laps later, which was Hulkenberg’s cue to pit for hard tyres.

The first of the frontrunners to stop was Perez on lap 18, as Norris began to hound him for fifth. Released, Norris immediately set fastest lap.

Leclerc pitted on lap 20, rejoining in sixth behind the long-running Hamilton. He pulled a superb around-the-outside move on the seven-time champion at Turn 11.

There was drama at the front too, as Verstappen collected the bollard at the apex of Turn 15 and was fortunate that it was jettisoned from the car after initially getting tangled up in his front wing and suspension. That resulted in a brief virtual safety car, to retrieve the pieces of bollard safely – but there wasn’t time for any of the leading lights to make a ‘cheap’ pitstop.

Verstappen pitted at the end of lap 23, allowing Piastri to lead from Sainz and Norris. Sainz stopped on lap 28, just before Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams) clashed at Turn 3, causing a full safety car. Sargeant slammed backwards into the wall, but stepped from his car unhurt.

Norris’s long-running strategy thus paid off, as he was able to make a ‘free’ pitstop, rejoining well clear of Verstappen in the lead. Perez pitted again, going back onto mediums.

Norris led the restart from Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz and Perez. Yuki Tsuonda grabbed seventh from Hamilton at Turn 11.

Norris extracted himself from Verstappen’s DRS range with a brilliant opening lap, while Sainz duelled hard with Piastri for fourth – banging wheels at Turn 11. Moments later, Hamilton repassed Tsunoda around the outside of Turn 12.

Norris kept banging in impressive lap times, leaving Verstappen in his wake. Max complained: “I can’t get the car to turn, it’s a disaster.”

Sainz passed Piastri for fourth with a robust move with contact at Turn 17 on lap 39, and just managed to stay ahead as the Australian retaliated into Turn 1. Stewards will investigate their collision after the race.

Perez and Hamilton then passed Piastri, who suffered front wing damage when Sainz clipped him and was forced to pit.

Norris proved unassailable out front, beating Verstappen by 7.6s, who had Leclerc 2s further back.

Sainz finished fourth, but must see the stewards, from Perez and Hamilton.

UPDATE: Sainz was penalised 5s by the stewards, so drops to fifth behind Perez.

Tsunoda finished seventh, ahead of Russell, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon scored Alpine’s first point of the season in 10th.

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix fastest laps