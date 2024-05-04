All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP
Results

2024 F1 Miami GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Top three qualifiers Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Miami Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla  Nº Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.241  
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.382 0.141
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.455 0.214
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.460 0.219
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.594 0.353
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.675 0.434
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.067 0.826
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.107 0.866
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.146 0.905
10  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.192 0.951
11  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.222 0.981
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'28.324 1.083
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.371 1.130
14  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'28.413 1.172
15  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.427 1.186
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'28.463 1.222
17  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'28.487 1.246
18  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.617 1.376
19  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.619 1.378
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'28.824 1.583
Read Also:

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q1?

Perez set the early pace at 1m27.772s before Verstappen improved to beat him with 1m27.689s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Daniel Ricciardo (RB – the sprint race hero who will start last due to a three-place grid penalty for a safety car infringement in China), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Miami GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.689   6
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.772 0.083 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.913 0.224 9
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.937 0.248 9
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'27.976 0.287 9
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.032 0.343 8
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.081 0.392 9
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.159 0.470 9
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.167 0.478 9
10  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.177 0.488 9
11  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.209 0.520 9
12  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.324 0.635 9
13  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'28.343 0.654 9
14  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.383 0.694 9
15  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.453 0.764 9
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'28.463 0.774 6
17  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'28.487 0.798 8
18  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.617 0.928 9
19  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.619 0.930 9
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'28.824 1.135 9

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q2?

Leclerc set the bar at 1m27.533s on his first flying lap of the session, 0.033s faster than Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) jumped up to P3 on his second run.

Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).

Miami GP Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.533   6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.566 0.033 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.697 0.164 6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.721 0.188 5
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.839 0.306 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.871 0.338 6
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.941 0.408 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.095 0.562 6
22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.167 0.634 6
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.200 0.667 6
11  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.222 0.689 6
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'28.324 0.791 6
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.371 0.838 6
14  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'28.413 0.880 6
15  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.427 0.894 6

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace at 1m27.241s, 0.141s clear of Leclerc, with Sainz a further tenth away in third.

On the final runs, Verstappen was almost two tenths slower than his P1 time, while Leclerc was half a second off his previous pace. Perez improved to take P4, ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

George Russell (Mercedes) will start seventh ahead of Hamilton, who couldn’t replicate his Q2 form, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB).

Read Also:

Miami GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.241   6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.382 0.141 6
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.455 0.214 6
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.460 0.219 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.594 0.353 6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.675 0.434 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.067 0.826 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.107 0.866 6
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.146 0.905 6
10  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.192 0.951 6

