2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

With the final five F1 races to run, Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by 57 points over McLaren rival Lando Norrris.

McLaren is 40 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with Ferrari another eight points adrift after a 1-2 result in the US GP.

Local time Your time Event Date Mexican GP Mexican GP - FP1 Mexican GP - FP2 Mexican GP - FP3 Mexican GP - QU Mexican GP - Race

2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Quali 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Mexico

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 local time (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:30 -12:30 local time

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 14:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 BST (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 BST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 20:00 GMT

Please note that clocks move back one hour at 02:00 on Sunday morning as daylight saving ends in the UK

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Europe

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 CEST

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 CEST (extended session)

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 CET

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 21:00 CET

Please note that clocks move back one hour at 03:00 on Sunday morning as daylight saving ends in Europe

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:30 ET (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 ET

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 ET

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 16:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:30 PT (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 PT

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 13:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:30 AEDT (extended session)

Sunday 27th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 AEDT

Monday 28th October 2024

Race: 07:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:30 JST (extended session)

Sunday 27th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 JST

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Monday 28th October 2024

Race: 05:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Africa

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 SAT / 21:30 - 22:30 EAT

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 SAT / 01:00 - 02:30 EAT (extended session)

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in India

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 00:00 - 01:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST (extended session)

Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Sunday 27th October 2024

Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30 IST

Monday 28th October 2024

Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.