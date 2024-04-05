2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Verstappen fastest in practice
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Japanese Grand Prix practice, ahead of the fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship at Suzuka.
Verstappen was fastest in Free Practice 1, lapping in 1m30.056s, while FP2 was blighted by rain showers. That was topped by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, with a quickest time of 1m34.725s.
Japanese GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|
1'30.056
|232.135
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|
+0.181
1'30.237
|0.181
|231.669
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|
+0.213
1'30.269
|0.032
|231.587
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.474
1'30.530
|0.261
|230.920
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.487
1'30.543
|0.013
|230.886
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|18
|
+0.502
1'30.558
|0.015
|230.848
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.543
1'30.599
|0.041
|230.744
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.109
1'31.165
|0.566
|229.311
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|20
|
+1.174
1'31.230
|0.065
|229.148
|10
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.184
1'31.240
|0.010
|229.123
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|19
|
+1.879
1'31.935
|0.695
|227.391
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|
+1.887
1'31.943
|0.008
|227.371
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|19
|
+1.902
1'31.958
|0.015
|227.334
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|
+1.998
1'32.054
|0.096
|227.097
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|
+1.999
1'32.055
|0.001
|227.094
|16
|A. Iwasa RB
|40
|RB
|Red Bull
|22
|
+2.047
1'32.103
|0.048
|226.976
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+2.221
1'32.277
|0.174
|226.548
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|18
|
+2.582
1'32.638
|0.361
|225.665
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+2.747
1'32.803
|0.165
|225.264
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|10
|
+3.148
1'33.204
|0.401
|224.295
What happened in Japanese GP Free Practice 1?
Lewis Hamilton had just sent the quickest time on soft tyres of 1m30.543s in his Mercedes when Logan Sargeant lost control of his Williams at the final element of The Esses, known as the Dunlop Curve, and his car slammed into the tyrewall.
Sargeant, who was using the repaired chassis that team-mate Alex Albon crashed in Melbourne, was unhurt.
Marshals return the damaged car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, to the pits after a crash in FP1
After a lengthy break to clear the track, the session resumed with Verstappen immediately setting a faster time of 1m30.056s, 0.181s quicker than team-mate Perez. Ferrari’s Australian GP winner Carlos Sainz was third fastest on 1m30.269s, three tenths ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes.
With rain in the forecast, teams were keen to get a long run on soft tyres, which meant further improvements weren’t forthcoming. Charles Leclerc ended the session in sixth, half a second off the pace, behind Hamilton but ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren).
Local hero Yuki Tsunoda was ninth fastest for RB, ahead of the second McLaren of Lando Norris.
Japanese GP FP2 results: Piastri fastest from Hamilton
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
1'34.725
|220.693
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.501
1'35.226
|0.501
|219.532
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+4.035
1'38.760
|3.534
|211.676
|4
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|8
|
+6.221
1'40.946
|2.186
|207.092
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+7.188
1'41.913
|0.967
|205.127
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+10.252
1'44.977
|3.064
|199.140
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+17.854
1'52.579
|7.602
|185.693
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|
+24.388
1'59.113
|6.534
|175.507
|9
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|4
|
+55.747
2'30.472
|31.359
|138.930
|10
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|
|14
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|0
|
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|0
|
|17
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|0
|
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|0
|
|19
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|0
|
|20
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|0
|
What happened in Japanese GP Free Practice 2?
Rain showers caused a frustrating lack of running in FP2, with Hamilton and RB’s Daniel Ricciardo – who missed FP1 in favour of Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa – emerging after 15 minutes on slicks, only for it to sprinkle some more and send them pitwards.
Piastri sparked a small flurry of cars running on intermediates just before the halfway point. Tsunoda set the first flying lap time, a 1m42.304s, which he lowered to 1m40.946s, just under a second faster than team-mate Ricciardo.
For most of the session it was too wet for slicks and too dry for any serious running on inters, but Piastri ran again towards the end, this time on slicks, and worked down to 1m34.725s.
Hamilton also had a go, lapping half a second off the pace, with Leclerc going third fastest, ahead of inter runners Tsunoda and Ricciardo.
Norris and Sainz were sixth and seventh with unrepresentative times.
