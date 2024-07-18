All Series
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Hungaroring this weekend for the 13th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, battle for the lead at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, battle for the lead at the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the last two F1 races in Hungary in 2022-23, but Lewis Hamilton remains the most successful driver at the Hungaroring with eight victories - including six with his current team Mercedes.

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Race:  06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India

Friday 19th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 20th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 21st July 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

View more

