2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Zandvoort this weekend for the 15th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix on TV.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, the rest of the field at the start
After a month-long summer break, F1 returns to action with a race in the coastal town of Zandvoort. All eyes will be on home hero Max Verstappen, who has won all three editions of the Dutch Grand Prix since the event was revived in 2021.
However, the Red Bull driver has faced an increasingly bigger challenge from McLaren and Mercedes drivers in recent months and has now gone four races without taking victory.
2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
FP2
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|Quali
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 14:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 09:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 06:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India
Friday 23rd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
- Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
